Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber Give An Update On Where They Are At Regarding Kids

At a certain point in a couple's married life, friends and family start asking about when a bundle of joy is coming. That’s been the question looming on a much larger scale over Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber since they tied the knot in 2018. While there have countless pregnancy rumorsin the years since, it appeared having children wasn’t on the couple’s radar despite their general desire for them. After remaining largely silent on the subject, Baldwin provided an unexpected update on the couple’s family-extending stance.

Since getting married, the Hollywood couple has been teasing the possibility of adding to their young family, and Hailey Baldwin opened up to Wall Street Journal about where her head is at when it comes to starting a family with the pop superstar. The model got honest about having a baby with Justin Bieber at this time in their marriage, saying:

I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think. There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!

Her current outlook fits right in with the jet-setting lifestyle she and her husband have become used to. Baldwin currently has so many irons in the fire, adding a bitty baby to the mix might not be the best option. Being the mother to a newborn (or even a toddler) requires a lot of time, focus, and energy. And given the difference in responsibilities between fathers and mothers, Hailey Baldwin might feel the need or desire to step away from her day-to-day career to be a full-time mom. And so given her age and busy life, this may not be the ideal time to have a baby.

But Baldwin’s recent comments marked a stark change-up from her and Bieber’s stance in 2021. During his Amazon Prime documentary Justin Bieber: One World (via Us Weekly), Justin Bieber proclaimed having children with his wife is a hope he has.

Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squoosh out a nugget.

Even in the documentary, Hailey Baldwin was a little apprehensive about starting a family. Her hesitant response then prompted Bieber to respond with:

[Then] we start trying?... It’s up to you, babe.

So, it appears that as of now, the married pair still aren’t in a hurry to increase their family size anytime soon. As a couple, Bieber and Baldwin seem to be on the same page.

Bringing a baby into the world might bring on more hate from online trolls, as well. The couple has experienced such forms of harassment, leading Hailey Baldwin to seek out a therapist to deal with the issue. She even had to shut down some online hate after a clip of Justin Bieber yelling at her went viral. Despite the viral clip, Bieber has served as comfort for his wife after awkward instances such as fans chanting his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's name. So, it would be a monumental task to navigate online harassment and raise a child at the same time.

Hopefully, the couple will decide to have a child when they are fully ready to become parents. Of course, the child will presumably be just as adorable as their nicknames for each other.