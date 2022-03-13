Hailey Bieber Speaks Out After Suffering Blood Clot On Her Brain

Hailey Bieber experienced quite a health scare last week, when the model apparently was hospitalized after experiencing stroke-like symptoms. Justin Bieber’s wife has provided an update to her followers to let them know she is back at home after suffering a “very small” blood clot that caused a lack of oxygen in her brain.

Hailey Bieber, daughter of Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, took to Instagram Stories to give her fans an update on what must have been a frightening experience, when she said she started to experience stroke-like symptoms while having breakfast Thursday, March 10. She went to the hospital, where doctors apparently said she had suffered a blood clot, which deprived her brain of oxygen, thus causing the symptoms. However, she reported, her body passed the blood clot on its own, and she says she was completely recovered in a few hours. She thanked everyone who took care of her and who expressed concern:

Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.

She didn’t go into detail about the symptoms that she had experienced, but that must have been terrifying for both her and husband Justin Bieber, who she said was having breakfast with her when the symptoms started. Thankfully Hailey Bieber made a full and quick recovery. Justin Bieber, while not mentioning the hospitalization specifically, paid tribute to his wife, who he married in 2018, on Instagram, saying, “Can’t keep this one down,” with a bunch of emojis, including prayer hands and heart eye smiley faces.

Hailey and Justin Bieber got married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 and held a second wedding a year later. The couple often express their love for each other on social media. The pop singer honored both Hailey and his mother on Instagram last week for International Women’s Day, proclaiming that “every day is womens day.”

Hailey Bieber, in turn, honored her husband in a recent post with a series of intimate photos in celebration of her husband’s birthday, saying, “there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.” Justin Bieber turned 28 on March 1.

We love to see these lovey dovey posts, so hopefully there won’t be any further health scares that get in their way! See Hailey Bieber’s full Instagram post about the incident:

We’re so glad to hear that Hailey Bieber was able to recover from the blood clots in a matter of hours. Experiencing those symptoms must have been really scary for her and Justin Bieber. Our hopes are for Hailey’s continued recovery and good health.