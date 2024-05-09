Justin And Hailey Bieber Announce Pregnancy With Artsy Video, And Multiple Members From The Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Already Commented

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey (formerly known as Hailey Baldwin) have been married since 2018, and now they’re taking a major step forward in their lives together. The couple announced that Hailey is pregnant with an artsy video. Needless to say this has resulted in a lot of people commenting to share congratulatory messages for Justin and Hailey, including from many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Before we get delve into those comments, let’s look at how the Biebers shared the big news on Instagram, with the video being accompanied by pictures of Hailey showing off her baby bump while Justin was snapping some pictures of his own and posing alongside her.

The big news follows a few weeks after Justin Bieber shared a picture of himself crying, and now he and his wife have a different reason to shed tears… in a good way, obviously! Looking over the lineup of celebrities who took to the comments section of Hailey Bieber’s post, here’s what various women from the Kardashian-Jenner family said to the expecting couple:

Kylie Jenner: i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh

Kendall Jenner: ahhhh here come the tears again ❤️

Kim Kardashian: I love you guys sooooo much!!!!

I love you guys sooooo much!!!! Kris Jenner: We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!! 🙏🏻👼🏻

We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!! 🙏🏻👼🏻 Kourtney Kardashian: blessing 🤍

Justin Bieber became a worldwide singing sensation in 2010 when his first studio album My World 2.0 was released, and “Baby” was the lead single. Nearly a decade and a half later, he’s finally getting to parent one of his own. It’s good to see him and Hailey Bieber being back in the news for a positive reason, as opposed to last year, which included Eyebrowgate with Selena Gomez, as well as fans calling Hailey out over her odd lipgloss ad. Here are some of the other celebrities who congratulated these two:

Chrissy Teigen: EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!

EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!! Vanessa Hudgens: Cutiesssss. Congratulations babe. ❤️

Cutiesssss. Congratulations babe. ❤️ Paris Hilton: 🥰 Congratulations love🩷🩷🩷

🥰 Congratulations love🩷🩷🩷 Gigi Hadid: Yayayayyaaaaaa

Yayayayyaaaaaa Bella Hadid: chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!

