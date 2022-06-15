After Justin Bieber Reveals Facial Paralysis, Wife Hailey Bieber Provides An Update On His Condition

Justin Bieber fans far and wide were likely concerned after the star made an unfortunate announcement last week. The Grammy nominee shared on social media that he’d contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare disease that causes facial paralysis. As a result of the unexpected turn of events, the entertainer was forced to cancel a number of planned concerts. While has spoken out on his condition since breaking the news, his wife, Hailey Bieber, has now provided an update of her own.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak impacts the facial nerve close to one’s ear, according to Mayo Clinic . Aside from facial paralysis, it’s said to cause hearing loss in the ear that’s been affected. Because it’s so rare, such a thing would be difficult for anyone to anticipate. Still, the pop star seems to be handling things well, per his spouse. Hailey Bieber revealed that her hubby is “doing really well” and on the road to recovery:

He is doing really well. He’s getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better and, obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen but he's going to be totally OK. And I'm just grateful that he's fine.

Fans are sure to feel at ease after hearing the comments the media personality shared with Good Morning America . And quite frankly, it’s also great to see that she herself is also doing well. Back in March, Mrs. Bieber was hospitalized after suffering a “very small” blood clot that prevented oxygen from getting to her brain. As a result, she suffered stroke-like symptoms but, as she later explained, her body passed the clot naturally.

At the time, Hailey Bieber had plenty of support, and it seems the same has been the case for her husband. Bieber went on to tell GMA that people have more than shown their love for Justin during this time:

The support has been really amazing just from fans, friends, family. Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It's actually been really amazing.

The “Sorry” singer and his wife, who married in 2018, have historically been very candid about certain aspects of their relationship. This includes the marital obstacles they’ve faced and their thoughts on having kids at this point in their lives. (They also don’t mind showing off steamy PDA on red carpets once in a while.) But their relationship aside, Hailey Bieber has been particularly vocal about online trolls . She seems to handle them well, though, as she doesn’t hesitate to shut down any rude remarks or share false information.

Hailey Bieber, however, definitely appears to have set the record straight when it comes to the details of Justin Bieber’s recent illness. Hopefully, the star will 100% again soon, but in the meantime, we’re sending him all of the positive vibes we can muster.