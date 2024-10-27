Justin Hartley Had A Fun Take On Working With His Wife On Tracker, And Revealed When We’ll See Her On Season 2

Tracker featured some great guest stars in its first season on CBS, with Jensen Ackles appearing as Colter Shaw’s brother Russell and Jennifer Morrison giving This Is Us fans the reunion everyone wanted. However, there was one casting decision that hit particularly close to home for Justin Hartley, as his wife Sofia Pernas appeared in one episode as fellow tracker Billie. The actor had a fun comment on how he got Pernas to join the show, and he revealed when and how often we might see her again, now that Season 2 has hit the 2024 TV schedule .

Justin Hartley didn’t have to call in any favors to get Sofia Pernas on board as his rival reward-seeker for Season 1’s “Lexington” (which can be streamed on Hulu or Paramount+, two of the best streaming services ). He said on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (via US Weekly ) that it’s one of the perks of being married to an actress:

Obviously, I got her because I live with her. It’s not even a phone call. … It’s like, ‘Hey, babe. Come on, we’re going to work.’ But that’s fun when you can work with people that you love.

I'm sure it is fun to share that interest and have your spouse with you on set all day, and in general, when actors enjoy each other’s company off-screen, that chemistry can often be felt when the cameras are rolling as well.

That partnership isn’t something CBS was satisfied with ending after just one episode, so it seems Sofia Pernas will return to Tracker for Season 2, and sooner than you might realize. Justin Hartley said:

She’ll be on next week [October 27]. She comes back a few times. It’s great. It’s great having her. She’s a light and we get the greatest guest stars on our show.

Sofia Pernas — who can be found on the 2024 movie calendar later this year as part of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 cast — is set to return in the episode “Bloodlines,” which, according to the Futon Critic will see Colter Shaw and Billie Matalon team up again when a high school baseball star goes missing. Not only that, but according to Justin Hartley, Billie will be making a “few” appearances this season.

That great news comes as Jensen Ackles made his Season 2 debut on October 20, and Jennifer Morrison is set to direct at least one episode in Season 2 — just like their This Is Us co-star Jon Huertas did in the series' first cycle — and following that bombshell Lizzy dropped in the Season 1 finale , Justin Hartley said he thinks her character will be back as well.

As for whether Melissa Roxburgh will reprise her role as Colter’s sister Dory, Justin Hartley said production on The Haunting Party — coming to NBC as part of the 2025 TV schedule — wraps before Tracker, so she may appear later in Tracker’s second season.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors