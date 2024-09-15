Jensen Ackles Is Returning For Tracker Season 2, But Will Melissa Roxburgh? Here’s What Justin Hartley Says

As Season 1 of Tracker unfolded and we learned more about Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw and his past, we were introduced to his siblings – Dory and Russell. Immediately, we wanted more of them. Now, as we get closer to Season 2’s premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , we know Jensen Ackles will be back as Russell, but will Melissa Roxburgh come back as Dory? Well, thankfully, Hartley has an update for us on that front.

Ahead of Tracker’s Season 2 premiere on October 13, Justin Hartley gave viewers some insight into what’s to come during an interview with TV Insider . He confirmed that Jensen Ackles will be back as Russell, and he opened up about the questions Colter still has about his siblings and specifically what Dory is hiding. Speaking of Dr. Dory Shaw, the This Is Us star revealed that he expects Roxburgh to reprise her role as his on-screen sister later on in Tracker’s sophomore season:

Her show ends [production] way before we end so we can bring her back in the latter episodes of our show. And then Jennifer Morrison‘s coming back to direct Episode 6. I’m sure her character will be back.

According to Roxburgh’s IMDb, she’s in pre-production on a series called The Haunting Part, which will come out in 2025. Reportedly, that show will have 10 episodes, while Tracker will have 22. So, it makes total sense that she'll have more time later in the season to return to the CBS drama.

How To Watch Tracker Season 2 (Image credit: Darko Sikman/CBS) You’ll be able to watch new episodes of Tracker every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET starting October 13. Then, you can stream them the day after they air with a Paramount+ subscription.

So, while Ackles will be back, and Hartley provided some intriguing details about his return, including that his role in Episode 2 is “pretty heroic,” we’ll have to wait a while to find out how Dory plays into Season 2. Waiting for her return will be tough, however, I’m grateful that her on-screen bother confirmed she’ll be back. It makes it so that instead of wondering if she’ll reprise her role in general, we can start to theorize about how she’ll make her way back into this story, which is a lot more fun.

Back when Melissa Roxburgh joined Tracker , she told CinemaBlend that the choice to play Dory “was a no-brainer.” She explained that she’s great friends with Justin Hartley and she’s from Vancouver, where the series films, so she was thrilled to join the drama.

On top of that, Roxburgh also told us that she was excited to see Jensen Ackles on the show. She also noted that she worked with him on Supernatural years ago. While she didn’t confirm her return, she did say she “would love to come back and play.” So, I’d honestly be surprised if she didn’t return.

Thankfully, based on Justin Hartley’s latest update, it sounds like we don’t have to worry about that at all.

That wasn’t the only return he confirmed either! The actor revealed that his This Is Us co-star Jennifer Morrison, who appeared in the Season 1 finale of Tracker , will be back too to direct Episode 6. So, that opens a door for her character Lizzy to come back. Personally, I’d love to see her, Roxburgh and Ackles share a scene together. However, since they’re all very busy actors, that will have to stay a dream…for now.

Overall, it sounds like all the fan-faves from Tracker, including Melissa Roxburgh, are coming back for Season 2. Now the primary question revolves around when that will happen. As we learn more about that answer, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.