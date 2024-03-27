Sonic The Hedgehog 3: An Updated Cast List, Including Jim Carrey And Idris Elba

Out of all the upcoming video game tv shows and movies, it's fair to say Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is one of the most anticipated. Audiences are ready to see the Blue Blur in action once again, especially after the way the second movie ended. It's looking like the third installment will finally introduce Shadow The Hedgehog and open up the world of Sonic drastically.

The following are all the actors and actresses we know that are involved with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Right now, there is still some mystery as to who some of these actors are playing, so be sure to check back in for updates should we learn more about some of these actors' roles before the premiere date in December.

Ben Schwartz

At three movies in, there's only one man who can voice the "Blue Blur," and his name is Ben Schwartz. We know that Schwartz is back in Sonic 3 to play the title character, but could he be voicing someone else as well? Schwartz told CinemaBlend he's ready for his "villainous era" when we speculated he could also voice Shadow The Hedgehog. We'll have to wait and see if that. actually happens, but I'd be down to see him pull double duty.

James Marsden

James Marsden has been the perfect sidekick to his CGI co-star, and that's thanks in part to the various Sonics used on set to make it look accurate. Marsden's Tom Wachowski is the vehicle that keeps this franchise quickly moving along, and it wouldn't feel the same without seeing him in the mix.

Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter is back in Sonic 3, though for fans, it may not seem like she's been away that long. She'll be one of the main cast set to return as part of the Knuckles cast, but what would this movie be without Maddie Wachowski around to help out their furry friends?

Jim Carrey

I'm not sure if playing Dr. Eggman was ever a long-term goal for Jim Carrey, but it certainly feels that way, given how well he understands and plays the role. The main villain of the Sonic franchise disappeared at the end of the second movie, but with G.U.N. unable to find a body, it was assumed that Robotnik had slipped away.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey

Colleen O'Shaughnessey is back and voicing the role of Sonic's best sidekick, Tails. I don't think there's any denying that Tails is Sonic's best friend in the franchise, but with Knuckles now allied with the heroes, there's going to be some proving that he's not the weak link in the chain in this adventure.

Idris Elba

After appearing as the antagonist in the second movie and starring in his own self-titled series, Idris Elba's Knuckles is back and ready to use his super strength to fight for the good guys and, hopefully, stop whatever the latest threat from Dr. Eggman may be. We'll get to see how this group works together in the series, assuming readers have a Paramount+ subscription.

Lee Majdoub

Dr. Robotnik is skilled, but it's Agent Stone, played by Lee Majdoub, who helps him pull off half of his wild schemes. Readers might remember that Stone narrowly escaped capture by posing as an operative for G.U.N. No doubt he'll play a key part in plotting Eggman's return and may even be in a position of power hiding in the shadows of Green Hills. Either that, or he's putting plans in place for the next big scheme for the villain.

Tom Butler

Tom Butler's Commander Walters was disappointed he couldn't find Robotnik at the end of Sonic The Hedgehog 2, and concerned about what he learned next. It was uncovered that a secret location to a lab was exposed, and it was revealed Project Shadow was worked on there. It's a problem we expect to see resolved in the upcoming movie, and Walters will undoubtedly have more to share on the project.

Krysten Ritter

Krysten Ritter will make her debut in Sonic The Hedgehog 3, according to IGN, but we're still in the dark on how she'll be involved. With that said, Ritter is a star of repute, having been in Breaking Bad and Jessica Jones before joining the cast, so it's possible she'll be voicing one of the notable Sonic characters who hasn't been introduced. On the other hand, she could be playing a new character in live-action as well.

James Wolk

James Wolk is another actor with a big question mark next to the character he'll be playing, as we don't know anything beyond the fact he was cast to be in the movie. Wolk is an actor who has had roles on prominent shows like The Crazy Ones and Mad Men, and he's a great addition to the Sonic 3 cast.

Sofia Pernas

Actress Sofia Pernas, who has starred in The Young and the Restless and Justin Hartley's hit CBS series Tracker, will also be a part of the Sonic 3 cast. Unfortunately, we're in the dark once again about what her character will do or if they're appearing in live-action or via CGI, but it's always exciting to see a fresh face join an established franchise!

Cristo Fernández

While Ted Lasso fans brainstorm ways the series can return, star Cristo Fernández is branching out into the Sonic franchise. We have no idea what character he'll play in the upcoming movie, but if his character has the same peppy energy as Dani Rojas, I'm beyond excited to see who he'll play.

Jorma Taccone

Jorma Taccone, one of the masterminds behind The Lonely Island group, will also be in Sonic 3 in an unknown role. Considering he's a force behind a scene considered so wtf it had to be cut from Hot Rod, I'm assuming he's coming into the movie to play a comedic role. We'll have to wait for confirmation to find out for certain, though he could surprise us with something a little more serious for this latest romp in cinema.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is currently slated to be released on December 20th, 2024. Hopefully, we'll learn more details about what roles all the actors are playing before its arrival, or at the very least, who will be voicing the villainous Shadow The Hedgehog.