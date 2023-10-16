Kaley Cuoco Had A Cute Dance Session With Her Daughter While Watching DWTS And Joked About Who The Baby Would Vote For

Dancing With the Stars kicked off Season 32 just a few weeks ago, and already, the competition is looking pretty stiff. With a new crop of celebrities vying for the newly-renamed Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, it’s going to be as intense as ever. Some stars, such as former contestant Candace Cameron Bure, are showing support for the celebrities competing. In Kaley Cuoco’s case, her baby might be the one calling the shots on who should win.

The Big Bang Theory alum shared a sweet video to her Instagram Story of her and her daughter Matilda dancing along to one of Jason Mraz’s songs. The Grammy-winning artist is competing on the current season of DWTS with pro partner Daniella Karagach. The duo have been scoring pretty high and even took home the first 9s of the season for Motown Night. It seems like they have another fan, because Cuoco pointed out that her daughter had a fun reaction:

(Image credit: Kaley Cuoco)

It seems like you are never too young to be ready to cast your vote. It’s pretty cute knowing that little Matilda was just kicking her feet while listening to Jason Mraz. She definitely is not the only one rooting for the musician, and I'd be surprised if he doesn't make it all the way to the end of Season 32 at this point, and maybe even take home the trophy. That’s not the only thing that needs to happen, though, if you ask me!

From the looks of Kaley Cuoco’s video, maybe there needs to be a new DWTS series that sees the stars dancing with their kids along with a pro. Cuoco and her daughter look like they are quite the duo. This could even be Cuoco’s official audition for the next season of DWTS. I think she would do a great job, even if her daughter is still a few years off from being able to vote. Maybe they could go to a taping of the current season to meet Jason Mraz?

Meanwhile, DWTS’ 32nd season is proving to be intense and tough. The judges are constantly getting booed for their low scores, and the stars are feeling the pressure. There are still several weeks left of the dancing competition, which means things are only going to get more heated. That’s just the way of the game, however. It’s what keeps the show interesting, and boy, has it been interesting, especially following the controversy with Jamie Lynn Spears.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and with a Disney+ subscription as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Make sure to root for Jason Mraz, just like Kaley Cuoco’s daughter, or a different celebrity couple if you already have your favorite chosen. At this point, anyone can take home the trophy.