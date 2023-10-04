Britney Spears Danced To 'Somebody That I Used To Know' After Her Sister's Surprise Elimination On Dancing With The Stars

Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears have quite the history of allegations and family drama , even when they’re not the ones directly butting heads. So it was to be expected that many of the pop star’s fans shared the belief that she took offense to her younger sibling joining Dancing with the Stars’ latest season, though there were conflicting reports on that matter . There’s currently less of a need for speculation on that front, as the Zoey 101 vet faced a shocking elimination in Season 32’s second episode, but now fans can ponder over whether Britney’s latest dance video took aim at that reality TV ousting.

Britney Spears Dances To Gotye

After so much attention (police and otherwise) surrounded her recent dancing-with-knives video that paid tribute to Shakira’s performance at the MTV VMAs, Britney Spears is once again causing fans to question her motivations over the clip she posted to Instagram late Tuesday evening. In the hours after Dancing with the Stars’ “Latin Week” episode delivered the season’s second elimination, the former Disney kid posted a rather simple vid that didn’t seem to address anything DWTS-related with the visuals, but it was the song choice that possibly held meaning.

I'm not sure if Gotye has any tracks called "I'm Glad You're Not Going To Win That Dancing Competition," but that would have been a far more clear zinger aimed in Jamie Lynn Spears' direction. With "Somebody That I Used To Know," though, it's harder to tell if the song choice was just a coincidence, or if the singer was winkingly alluding to the up-and-down relationship shared with her younger sister.

Considering their situation hasn't sparked any massive drama across 2023 so far, with attempts being made to reconcile relationships within certain family circles of the Spears family, this 100% could be a perfectly innocent (if still generally bizarre) video that doesn't stand out in any way compared to the myriad other dance clips that she's posted in recent years. But fans will no doubt have their suspicions anyway.

How Jamie Lynn Spears Reacted To Her Elmination

It didn't look like Jamie Lynn Spears was too worried about her sister's possible reactions during Dancing with the Stars itself, with this week's performance comprising a cha-cha to the tune of Pitbull's "Shake Señora." And while she was as flabbergasted as anyone about being booted from the show so early — her and Alan Bersten's score of 16 was higher than four other teams' tallies — but had only graciousness and appreciation to share in the aftermath. Here's how she reacted to the unfortunate turn of events on Instagram:

Alan, you’re the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for. I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and That’s a win by all accounts in what I set out to do. Softball moms are hot🥎🔥💃🏼 Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and i appreciate the tremendous amount love and support, but this was an amazing experience, and I’m very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!

It was far from the first time Dancing with the Stars upended expectations and delivered an unforeseen elimination, and it certainly won't be the last. Perhaps if DWTS take a page from Jeopardy's playbook and brings back gone-too-soon hopefuls, fans can see her get another shot at the mirrorball trophy. Before that happens, though, don't forget to check out Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me (out October 24) for what will surely be some tea-spillage by way of the siblings' relationship.