Kaley Cuoco's Lands Next TV Show As Big Bang Theory Fans Hope To See Her In Streaming Spinoff

The cast of the Big Bang Theory has remained booked and busy since the popular CBS sitcom’s 12-season run ended in 2019. Kaley Cuoco, in particular, has taken on a number of high-profile gigs that have been both movie and TV-related. As of right now, Cuoco doesn’t have any projects set for the 2025 TV schedule. She did, however, just land her next show, and it sounds intriguing. This major development also arrives as fans continue to hope that she’ll star in the upcoming Big Bang spinoff.

What’s Going On With Kaley Cuoco’s Latest Show?

Kaley Cuoco’s next TV venture will be the drama series Vanished, which is being produced by AGC Television. Created by David Hilton and Preston Thompson, the show is set to film in Paris, starting on April 28th, and it’s poised to become a hot commodity at Series Mania, a French festival centered around the TV medium. Along with the announcement came a brief description of the show, and it sounds like Cuoco will be sticking to the thrill genre following The Flight Attendant and Based on a True Story. The synopsis reads as follows:

When a romantic getaway to Paris takes a dark turn with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend Tom aboard a train to the south of France, Alice is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew.

Deadline also reports that the leading lady will be joined by some seasoned co-stars, as she takes on the role of Alice. Joining her are Hunger Games alum Sam Claflin (who’s playing Tom), French actress Karin Viard and Matthias Schweighöfer (of Army of the Dead and Oppenheimer fame). Based on the premise alone, this could be a dark and twisty piece of work, and it feels like the perfect gig for the Harley Quinn actress. Nevertheless, it’s hard not to ponder the notion of her playing Penny again.

How Is The Newest Big Bang Theory Spinoff Coming Along?

More on The Big Bang Theory (Image credit: Warner Bros. Television) The Big Bang Theory’s Chuck Lorre Gets Real About Making Mistakes With Kaley Cuoco’s Penny Before Realizing Her ‘Brilliance’

Following Young Sheldon and its own offshoot, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, the Big Bang universe is further expanding with a contemporary spinoff at Max. The show, which has since been titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, will see the return of several franchise veterans. Leading the way is Kevin Sussman, who’ll reprise his role as meek comic book store owner Stuart Bloom. Also back in the fold are Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie, who reprise their roles as Denise, Bert Kibbler and Barry Kripke, respectively.

Specific plot details have yet to be divulged, though, EPs Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, are returning to steer the ship alongside fellow producer Zak Penn. Of course, what many want to know is whether any of the core seven characters from The Big Bang Theory will appear. Jim Parsons’ latest thoughts on reprising Sheldon for a revival may not bode well for the chances of seeing him on the spinoff. Yet Kaley Cuoco expressed interest in playing Penny again in some way or another. So, if asked, she might consider popping up on SFTSTU.

And, even if the Meet Cute star doesn’t appear on the spinoff series, fans who’ve been hoping to see her jump back into the comedy space are in luck. She’s returning to her sitcom roots for a half-hour series called Kansas City Star, which is likely to land on a premium network.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

All 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory are available to stream on Max now! You can access them by paying from $9.99 per month for the With Ads plan, which now has three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Also, you can prepay for a year and save up 20%. (And no, this isn't a Bazinga!)

It’s honestly hard to say whether Kaley Cuoco might actually find her way back to the Big Bang Theory universe. Nevertheless, I’m just glad that she’s continuing to book interesting gigs and deliver cool shows. Here’s hoping Vanished ends up being yet another entertaining TV show on her resume.