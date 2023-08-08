Kanye West’s Allegedly Wearing Baggy Clothes In Summer Heat To Hide Weight Gain, And It's Apparently Causing Odor Issues

While Kanye West is widely known for his award-winning music, he’s also been cited for his eclectic fashion sense. He’s sported some seriously distinct pieces of clothing over the years, and many become topics of conversation amongst his fans. More recently, West has been sporting baggier clothes and has been photographed wearing layered and dark-colored clothing during these past few months. That may seem surprising given we’re still in the midst of the summer season, which is accompanied by major heat. Now, a report claims he’s adopted that style in order to hide weight gain. And allegedly, those clothing choices are causing odor problems.

Ye’s been spotted wearing a number of distinct fits as of late, from massive shoulder pads to sleek jackets. He, and his wife Bianca Censori , have also sported body face masks, because they’ve reportedly attempted to go incognito while in public. In short, the rapper has never been shy about showing off his style. However, it was a source for Radar Online that alleged the star has only taken up these fits in order to better cover up his anatomy:

He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking. But it’s also to cover him having gained a little weight.

That same insider claimed Kanye West’s heavy threads are causing him to sweat profusely, resulting in the reported odor problem. It’s also said that one particular person is having a tough time handling that – Bianca Censori. If this source is to be believed, the former Yeezy architectural designer is turned off by the purported smell. Radar Online’s unnamed resource also made a serious claim about West’s personal hygiene:

It’s a serious stench when the layers come off and he’s dripping in sweat head to toe — especially as he’s not big on showering — and poor Bianca’s nostrils are on the receiving end. He’s got to be cooking under those layers. His BO is something awful since he rarely uses deodorant.

All of these comments should be taken with a massive grain of salt, as one can’t speak to the personal hygiene of another unless they’re incredibly close to said individual. More specifically, only a spouse, partner or close relative could probably speak to such a matter. We also cannot confirm weight gain is what’s truly prompted Ye to wear baggier outfits. And even if the musician has picked up a few pounds, it shouldn’t matter to the public, and commentators would be wise to avoid body-shaming of any kind.

What can’t be denied, though, is that the celebrity couple has been keeping fans guessing when it comes to what they wear on a given occasion. Bianca Censori went viral after rocking nothing but body tape in a rare social media post. She continued the quirky fashion trend by wearing another intriguing outfit, which the Internet later compared to a condom . Apparently, Censori has also had an impact on her spouse’s work , as they’ve apparently been collaborating on fashion-related endeavors.

For the most part, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have seemed relatively happy since they (unofficially) married during a private ceremony earlier this year. So we might not want to rapidly jump on the notion that an alleged odor problem is causing a rift between them. Aside from that, one also simply hopes that West is indeed healthy and comfortable in his skin.