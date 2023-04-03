How Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori Is Allegedly Impacting His Work

While Kanye West has been in the news for making controversial statements , he’s also garnered attention for his latest romantic relationship. West married Bianca Censori earlier this year and, though they haven’t actually made it legal yet, they seem to be engaged in matrimonial bliss. Their relationship is mostly still an enigma at this point, with only stray details having been dropped by insiders here and there. The pair has also been spotted out and about since their private wedding (which was even unknown to West’s ex-wife , Kim Kardashian ). Now, based on a new report, it sounds like Censori is having an impact on her hubby’s work.

How Bianca Censori Is Reportedly Factoring Into Kanye West’s Upcoming Projects

Anyone who knows Ye’s creative process is more than likely aware of the fact that it’s sometimes been helped along by the presence of a muse. Kim Kardashian previously served as an inspiration for him as did Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who the rapper dated for barely a month in 2022. Well, according to one of Us Weekly’s sources, Bianca Censori is now following suit. Not only that, but the insider alleges that the two are even collaborating on a new project:

Bianca and Kanye have really inspired each other throughout their relationship and are designing a collection of clothes together. She has met his kids and they seem to have a very steady relationship. Bianca helps to keep Kanye focused and she is his new muse when it comes to design.

The new Mrs. West, like her husband, is no stranger to using creativity when it comes to her professional endeavors. She’s an architectural designer and served in that capacity at Yeezy for several years. Though it would seem that she’ll allegedly be stepping into the fashion realm now, it still tracks that she would continue working alongside Ye in some capacity. At this point, such an enterprise could further cement their union.

How Have Kanye West And Bianca Censori Been Settling In As A Couple?

There’s been evidence to suggest that Kanye West is looking to blend his two families. As the source mentioned, Bianca Censori is starting to become acquainted with his kids . Photos have specifically captured her, Ye and North West on outings. In January, the trio were photographed taking in a meal at Nobu in Malibu and, in March, all three were s potted enjoying a day of fun at Universal Studios .