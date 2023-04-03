How Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori Is Allegedly Impacting His Work
Does Kanye have himself a new muse?
While Kanye West has been in the news for making controversial statements, he’s also garnered attention for his latest romantic relationship. West married Bianca Censori earlier this year and, though they haven’t actually made it legal yet, they seem to be engaged in matrimonial bliss. Their relationship is mostly still an enigma at this point, with only stray details having been dropped by insiders here and there. The pair has also been spotted out and about since their private wedding (which was even unknown to West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian). Now, based on a new report, it sounds like Censori is having an impact on her hubby’s work.
How Bianca Censori Is Reportedly Factoring Into Kanye West’s Upcoming Projects
Anyone who knows Ye’s creative process is more than likely aware of the fact that it’s sometimes been helped along by the presence of a muse. Kim Kardashian previously served as an inspiration for him as did Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who the rapper dated for barely a month in 2022. Well, according to one of Us Weekly’s sources, Bianca Censori is now following suit. Not only that, but the insider alleges that the two are even collaborating on a new project:
The new Mrs. West, like her husband, is no stranger to using creativity when it comes to her professional endeavors. She’s an architectural designer and served in that capacity at Yeezy for several years. Though it would seem that she’ll allegedly be stepping into the fashion realm now, it still tracks that she would continue working alongside Ye in some capacity. At this point, such an enterprise could further cement their union.
How Have Kanye West And Bianca Censori Been Settling In As A Couple?
There’s been evidence to suggest that Kanye West is looking to blend his two families. As the source mentioned, Bianca Censori is starting to become acquainted with his kids. Photos have specifically captured her, Ye and North West on outings. In January, the trio were photographed taking in a meal at Nobu in Malibu and, in March, all three were spotted enjoying a day of fun at Universal Studios.
In addition to slowly forging their familial unit, the pair have also apparently gotten love from those closest to them. Bianca Censori’s family has been supportive and also asked that the public give the couple their privacy during this time. Reports also claim that Kim Kardashian has no problem with Kanye’s new relationship, as she’s supposedly glad that he “found someone that makes him so happy.” And if this latest update on West and Censori’s relationship and alleged work project tells us anything, it’s that they are indeed content.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
