Kanye West and Bianca Censori: Key Details About Their Relationship, Including The Secret Wedding

Kanye West became rather synonymous with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian , during their eight years of marriage. However, they’ve since reached a divorce settlement and have effectively moved on. Kardashian has yet to pair up with anyone new, but West has a new woman in his life. We learned earlier this year that the rapper (informally) tied the knot with Bianca Censori . Though the two haven’t been together all that long, their relationship has certainly been eventful, as it includes a secret wedding, some intriguing fashion looks and more. On that note, we’re going to detail the key moments from their romance thus far.

(Image credit: Roc-A-Fella Records)

Kanye West Was Sported With A Mystery Blonde Later Reported To Be His New Spouse

The first inkling of the relationship arrived during the first month of 2023, when TMZ obtained photos of Ye with a blonde woman who was initially unidentified. One of the earliest sightings of the rapper and his lady occurred on January 8, when they were seen having lunch at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills. At that point, the mogul had mostly been MIA following his divorce settlement and the slew of professional and legal setbacks he faced over the antisemitic sentiments he made near the end of 2022. Nevertheless, he seemed happy with his partner, who he reportedly walked “basically hand-in-hand” with at the time.

It was later in the month, though, that the lady was identified as Ms. Bianca Censori . She’d been a longtime architectural designer with the Yeezy brand (and, up until recently, Censori was actually a brunette). It was said that the musician and Censori wed privately earlier in the year. Interestingly though, sources also claimed that the ceremony wasn’t actually legal and that the pair hadn’t filed for a marriage license. And as of this writing, it would seem that the marriage still isn’t legal yet . The two are still said to be treating their union as legitimate, in spite of that. Ye even spotted wearing a wedding ring symbolizing his commitment to his partner.

(Image credit: NBC/Kanye West's YouTube)

Mr. And Mrs. West Had A Low-Key Wedding That Even Kim Kardashian Allegedly Didn’t Know About

Details on the stars’ wedding weren’t immediately known but eventually surfaced about a month after they were first spotted together. It was originally alleged that they jumped the broom in Los Angeles, but multiple sources later confirmed that they actually had an intimate ceremony at the Amangiri Resort in Utah. They apparently did what they could to keep things under wraps.

They apparently did a very good job, because Kim Kardashian was reportedly not in the know . While she and Ye are obviously not together anymore and keeping contact at a minimum, one may have assumed that she’d at least have an inkling that the ceremony would happen. It’s said that Kardashian didn’t have hard feelings , however, with insiders claiming that she was happy for the couple.

(Image credit: ABC)

Bianca Censori’s Family Expressed Joy Over The Supposed Marriage

So one also needs to know how Ye’s in-laws feel about the whirlwind romance. His Yeezy designer of a bride hails from Australia and, based on what’s been said, her family did not attend her wedding. That didn’t stop one of her relatives from speaking out about the major development, though. Angelina Censori, Bianca’s sister, shared a statement with one of the local news outlets and, in it, she expressed warm feelings on her sibling’s nuptials. She also asked for “privacy” on behalf of the couple :

It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being.

While brief, the message certainly gave the impression that the Grammy winner’s in-laws were happy with the union. Yet he’s, so far, been barred from visiting them in Australia . It was reportedly indicated by government officials that the star could be banned due to the antisemitic sentiments he’s shared. So as of right now, it remains unclear as to whether he’ll ever get to pay a visit to the Censori clan.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Rumors Swirled That The Kardashians Were Feeling Uneasy About Ye’s Latest Marriage

While Kanye West’s new in-laws are apparently all for his recent nuptials, his former ones apparently had different feelings. It was alleged that the Kardashian clan was feeling somewhat “nervous” about his new relationship status. According to insiders, the reality TV family was seeking to deduce whether West’s matrimonial move was a “PR stunt” or an act of genuine love. So reports indicated that the family was waiting to see if the “Jesus Walks” performer and his wife would be filing papers. All in all, the group reportedly wasn’t ready to acknowledge the relationship as a “marriage” just yet.

But why exactly were the Kardashians supposedly uneasy about the romance? Well, that’s allegedly because it would mean that the new wife would now be a fixture in the lives of Ye and Kim Kardashian’s children. Though we can’t confirm those feelings, we can say that the new Mrs. West is getting to know her beau’s little ones.

(Image credit: E!)

Bianca Censori Began To Get Acquainted With One Of Ye And Kim Kardashian’s Kids

A major moment in any relationship is when a spouse meets their stepchildren. Kanye West has four kids and, while it remains unclear if Bianca Censori has spent time with all of the little ones at this point, we know that she has been hanging out with at least one. The kid in question is 10-year-old North West, who was first spotted with the couple publicly back in January. At the time, they were having dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles.

That wasn’t the only time that Mrs. West was spotted with North, as they hung out once more during a group trip to a theme park . More recently, they appeared together again – sans Kanye – in June 2023. Photogs captured photos of them holding hands amid the rapper’s birthday celebration . While we can’t say just how close North is with her new stepmom, they at least appear to be relatively comfortable around each other.

(Image credit: ABC 7 Chicago)

Ye And Bianca Censori Have Sported Some Unique Fits Since They Got Together

Kanye West has always been known for his “unique” fashion sense, but it’s arguably amped up since his marriage. The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper made a major statement in May 2023 when he sported shoulder pads and soleless sock shoes while out and about with his wife. Some may think that it’s a bit too provocative, but it seems to suit West. In fact, he pulled out the pads and shoes again during an outing with his children and amid another date with his spouse.

To say that Bianca Censori has been experimenting with her style following her wedding would be an understatement. She’s donned some incredibly bold looks – one of which saw her only wearing body tape . Censori also went incognito on another outing by wearing a bandage-like wrap around her head. And if that weren’t wild enough, she later went viral for strutting her stuff in an outfit that was compared to a condom and more by a plethora of Internet users. Sources claim that Censori has been having an impact on Ye’s fashion work , and it looks like both are jointly aiming to challenge people’s perceptions of clothing.

As Kanye West and Bianca Censori continue to live their lives as (non-legally joined) newlyweds, there are sure to be other major moments. Considering how unpredictable they’ve proven to be, there’s no way of guessing just what might lie ahead for them. We wish them the best of luck, though, and we’ll be keeping an eye on them for further developments.