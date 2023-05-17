In Rare Social Media Appearance, Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Rocked Nothing But Body Tape, And Julia Fox Approves

Fashion is incredibly fluid and, if you’re like me, you may have a tough time keeping up with it. There are plenty of celebrities who don’t have that issue, however, including Kanye West . The controversial rapper has sported more than a few striking looks in his time – during performances or when he’s simply out and about. Well, it seems that his new wife, Bianca Censori , shares that eclectic sense of style. The model is rarely on social media, but she just recently appeared in promotional photos, which showed her rocking nothing but body tape. And funny enough, West’s ex, Julia Fox , approves.

Bianca Censori was promoting a new line for Yeezy, and the images were shared to social media. This is a minimalist fit, to say the least, as it includes a black square which covers her breasts and a strip that covers up her vagina. In addition, there’s a cross that conceals her butt crack. The look is topped off by Censori’s black boots, which mostly engulf her thighs. You can see the outfit, which was designed by Mowalola Ogunlesi, for yourself down below:

That’s certainly a fashion statement if I’ve ever seen one, and users who are dropping responses in the comments seem to be digging it. One noted how “creative” it is, while another stated that they’re “glad you’re working with [Yeezy].” As mentioned, Julia Fox weighed in as well, and she essentially gave her ex’s new partner the thumbs up by dropping some emojis:

The Uncut Gems alum knows a thing or two about style herself, as she’s been noted for her own unique ensembles. Earlier this year, she turned heads when she rocked nothing but belts, boots and a coat at Milan Fashion Week. And last fall, she sported a dress made entirely of leaves , which was giving serious Poison Ivy vibes. So if this most recent interaction signifies anything, it’s that fashionistas recognize fellow fashionistas.

Julia Fox has been open about her relationship with Ye, speaking early on about “packing up” her old life to be with him around January 2022. The Grammy winner reportedly cleared out her closet and replaced her wardrobe at the time, and Fox was seemingly able to adapt. But following their breakup in March of that year, Fox explained that their relationship ultimately wasn’t “sustainable.”

Things are going just swimmingly for Bianca Censori and Kanye West, though, if reports are to be believed. They had a surprise wedding earlier this year and, while it appears that they haven’t actually made things legal , they’ve apparently been enjoying something akin to newlywed bliss. A few months ago, a source also claimed that Censori was having an impact on her hubby’s work, and that same person alleged that they were designing a new line of clothes together. The nearly nude look above may just be one of the fruits of their labor.

Should the relationship continue to progress as it is, this may just be the first of many outfits that Bianca Censori models for Yeezy. You can’t help but wonder how the two might top this tape look but, given what we know about Kanye West, I’m sure he’ll find some way to do it. It’s fair to say that not everyone may be high on this kind of fashion (and that’s even reflected in the comments). But models like Censori and Julia Fox certainly have the right to work their bodies however way they see fit. I’m just hoping the former had a jacket during that shoot in case she got cold.