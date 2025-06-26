Bianca Censori Didn’t Want To Wear One Risqué Look, But Kanye West Allegedly Paid Her $100K To

The relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Censori has featured some fairly outlandish moments. The pair is frequently captured in public in unexpected ways, which always seem to involve Censori being dressed in shocking outfits. Exactly how she has felt about all this has never been entirely clear, but now one source claims she’s only been willing to wear some of the outfits if she was paid to do so.

Last weekend, West and Censori found themselves out in public again in New York City, and she was wearing almost nothing, though considerably more than she wore to the Grammys, in the form of a bikini top and thong. What made the outfit unique, however, was not how much it revealed, but its material, as the ensemble was made of candy. Now, it's been reported that the rapper allegedly paid his wife to wear it.

Kanye West Reportedly Paid Bianca Censori To Wear Candy Thong

If this was just the sort of thing that Bianca Censori liked to wear, that would be one thing, but a source tells The Sun that’s not the case. According to the unnamed insider, she has balked at wearing some of the outfits she’s been seen in, and she reportedly refused to wear the candy bikini until Ye paid her $100K.

The source claims that Kanye has paid his wife a total of $3 million throughout their relationship to entice her to wear various outfits that she’s been seen in. It’s not how she would choose to go out, but if she gets something out of it, she’s apparently willing to do so. The source claimed…

Bianca has figured out how to turn all this into her advantage. A lot of the outfits aren’t to her taste. But she tells him she will wear them - if she’s paid.

While we certainly have to take the statements as rumors, considering they are unverified, the idea that Censori might want something out of West to pull off these stunts isn’t a crazy idea, considering what we’ve seen from the couple in the past.

The Troubled Relationship Of Kanye West And Bianca Censori

West and Censori have had a relationship that has made headlines from the very beginning, and not always for the right reasons. For as long as the pair has been married, there have been constant rumors of an impending divorce. That has never come to pass, but it hasn’t reduced the frequency of the rumor.

Censori and West have also allegedly clashed on numerous occasions over a variety of topics. Censori reportedly didn’t want to pull the near-naked stunt at the Grammys, and was paid $120,000 to do it, and was “pissed” over the entire ordeal. She also allegedly gave West an “ultimatum” over his recent anti-semitic rant, which may have been the only thing that prevented the most recent rumored divorce.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What exactly is going on between this couple is something only they truly understand, however, as we learn more we'll keep you posted.