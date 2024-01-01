Kelly Clarkson Was All Smiles As Gay Couple Got Married At Her Final Vegas Show Of 2023, And The Video Is Adorable

Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas residency closed out 2023, but not before bearing witness to a very special event. The pop singer and her fans were present for a marriage between a gay couple that occurred during her final show of the year, and the video of it is adorable. Who would've thought the best wedding of the year would happen right at the very end?

It might be too soon for Kelly Clarkson to date, but she's more than happy to help others celebrate their love at her Chemistry Residency in Las Vegas. Audience members Marcelo and Ryan were ready to spend the rest of their lives together, and fortunately, there was a minister on hand who let them quickly exchange their vows. And Kelly Clarkson was there to see the whole thing. Check out the video below, which captures the sheer joy of both men psyched they're next to the first American Idol winner:

In a year that saw Kelly Clarkson leave The Voice due to personal struggles, it's good to see the singer is still out there looking to make dreams come true for her fans. Granted, the whole ordeal was even quicker than the standard Vegas-style wedding, and I'm unsure of just how legally binding it actually was. At the same time, who cares if it's legally binding – these two now have a video of them getting married with Kelly Clarkson they can cherish forever!

And while I don't have any idea of the top 3 celebrities I would've wanted at my wedding, I would say that Kelly Clarkson is about as good of a choice as any. Anyone who can be friends with both Simon Cowell and share a bond with Taylor Swift has to be pretty easy to get along with and someone I'd gladly let watch me marry the love of my life. Maybe I should book a flight to Vegas for my tenth anniversary and invite Clarkson to observe me renewing my vows?

Perhaps the fact that she's attending a wedding in the middle of a concert might just be evidence that Kelly Clarkson doesn't have time for much else these days. Even with The Voice out of the mix, she still has her successful television talk show and no shortage of offers from other celebrities to hang out. Is watching a vow renewal nearly as cool as day drinking with Seth Meyers? (I shouldn't ask for answers to questions to which I don't want to know the response.) In any case, I'm happy that at least one couple was able to make a once-in-a-lifetime moment together with the help of the singer and wish them well in their new life together.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is part of the 2024 TV schedule, but readers must check their local listings for when and where to view it. Here's hoping for a good year for the singer, especially considering all the good karma she earned by letting these fans share a special moment during her show.