Kelly Clarkson Is Looking Stunning After Weight Loss, But Explains Why She's Not Ready To Date Yet After Divorce

It’s been impossible not to notice the physical transformation that Kelly Clarkson has undergone over the past few months. The Kelly Clarkson Show host has been showing off a slimmer figure after reportedly dropping over 40 pounds — one of many changes she’s made since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized . But don’t think this change signals that she’s ready to start dating again. Clarkson recently opened up about why she’s in no rush to get into another relationship.

It’s been nearly two years since Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock reached an agreement in their divorce proceedings in March 2022, and the American Idol winner has made some big changes in that time. In addition to her wellness journey — or as part of it — she relocated The Kelly Clarkson Show to the East Coast , changed her legal name and released Chemistry, an album of relationship songs. In a conversation with Shannen Doherty on her talk show, the host shared that even with all these changes, she’s not ready to rejoin the dating world, saying (via US Weekly ):

I am still in the stage of really enjoying me, so I’m not there.

Part of it, she continued, was how hard it is to move on from Brandon Blackstock , after thinking she was going to “spend forever with this person,” but also that she’s truly enjoying spending time with herself. Kelly Clarkson said:

I think too that there’s a lot to learn about yourself in a relationship and how you are in a relationship. I think I need a little more work on that end of it. I need a little more work on me in a relationship and how to make sure to take care of myself at the same time as somebody else. Also, I love me and I love spending time with me. It’s really great. It feels powerful.

Kelly Clarkson has found power in the work she’s put into herself, and I love that she wants to make sure that she’s in a place to continue that self-care before she brings anyone new into the picture.

Kelly Clarkson Acknowledges Her Weight Loss On Her Talk Show

Part of that self-care has apparently been her physical health, as an insider claimed that Kelly Clarkson has changed her diet and incorporated exercise into her routine, which has helped her to lose quite a bit of weight. Clarkson even acknowledged her smaller frame on her talk show earlier in December. After commenting on how cold the studio was, she said (via The Sun ):

I don't even need to wear Spanx anymore, I just wear them for warmth like thermals. But let's just give a high five, I don't have to wear Spanx anymore if I don't want to. Whatever, life is good.

While many have wondered if her dramatic weight loss in a short period of time could be a sign of Ozempic use, an insider denied Kelly Clarkson uses the popular weight loss drug, saying she is limiting her sugar and carb intake, cutting out soda, chips, cheese, etc., and incorporating cardio into her weekly schedule.

Kelly Clarkson is certainly looking stunning these days, as she always has, and what’s more important is that she’s feeling good about herself and committed to her journey of healing and happiness — no man necessary.