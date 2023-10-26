Kelly Clarkson Jokingly Asks Outlander’s Sam Heughan If He’s Trying To ‘Pick Up Every Woman In New York’ With Epic Kilt Photo

All the way up through Season 7 of Outlander , we’ve seen Jamie Fraser rock some seriously epic kilts on the show. Well, the actor behind the Scottish lad, Sam Heughan is also a fan of the fashion statement, and he’s been known to rock the clothing item from time to time – he even has a show called Men in Kilts. My guy loves this look, and so do the ladies. And Kelly Clarkson made sure to ask him about that as she pondered if he could “pick up every woman in New York,” after he was seen in a dapper ensemble featuring a kilt.

For some background, Sam Heughan was spotted on October 5 in New York City, rocking an epic kilt. While doing press in the Big Apple he was seen wearing a classy navy suit, big black combat boots and a navy kilt with red plaid lines. He also accessorized the look with some black sunglasses and a bag called a sporran. Overall, the ensemble was debonaire, and he looked extra charming. Take a look at the fit for yourself:

So, after seeing this photo, Kelly Clarkson asked Heughan about it when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Pulling up the incredible look, the singer and talk show host, said:

We saw this photo of Sam in New York that I really wanted to show everybody, because, I mean, are you trying to pick up every woman in New York? Was that the goal? Because I’m just saying. What do you keep in the bag?

After Clarkson called it a “really fancy fanny pack,” and noted that she liked it, Heughan responded to her compliment about his dapper fit, saying:

It’s like a TARDIS. I’ve got everything in there. I’ve got bottles of gin… What can you get in a sporran? That’s a sporran. You keep your mobile phone and your lip salve and everything else. Crabapples.

While he skirted the question, he did give a wildly entertaining and informative answer about his outfit. I had no idea what a sporran was, and his A+ Doctor Who reference helped me understand just how useful the bag is.

Even though Heughan did not disclose if the kilt helps him pick up ladies in this instance, he’s been very enthusiastic about his love for the Scottish clothing item for years now. While kilts come with challenges , like not having proper coverage when you sit in wet grass, as the actor once said, he has spoken about how much he loves his Scottish heritage and its fashion. The kilt even came back in Outlander , and he explained how it helped Jamie express “who he really is.”

Heughan was on Kelly Clarkson’s show to promote his whisky brand Sassenach as well as his new book, Clanlands in New Zealand, which he co-wrote with his Outlander co-star and fellow man in a kilt, Graham McTavish. The book documents their trip to New Zealand, and notably, the cover features both men wearing kilts. And like the photo above, they both look fantastic.

As we wait for the eighth and final season of Outlander , Sam Heughan is continuing to work on projects that highlight his Scottish heritage. Along with him and McTavish dropping a new season of Men in Kilts on the 2023 TV schedule this summer, their book is also set to release on November 7.