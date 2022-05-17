Kelly Clarkson Settled With Ex Brandon Blackstock Over Montana Ranch, But Now She's Dealing With A Very 'Hole-y' Mystery

Kelly Clarkson settled her divorce with Brandon Blackstock in March after a long and painful process, full of custody battles and lawsuits. Possibly the most highly contentious issue in the drawn-out proceedings, however, was the couple’s ranch in Montana . After months of back and forth over what to do with the property and deciding whether or not the music manager could continue to live there , the issue was settled, with Clarkson paying Blackstock a percentage of the property value. But holey moley, her troubles down on the ranch aren’t over yet, and the talk show host revealed she’s dealing with a new, and pretty disturbing, issue.

The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show — who recently revealed she’s leaving The Voice for Season 22 , presumably to focus on revamping her talk show and spending time with her kids — posted an odd photo on Instagram from her Montana property, showing a huge black hole in the ground. Check out the photo below:

The OG American Idol winner said she just “found” the hole, which is an interesting turn of phrase. Did it appear overnight? Was it hiding behind a leaf? I don’t know, but this all sounds suspicious. Kelly Clarkson said she’s getting Outer Range vibes, and it definitely sounds like the setup for Amazon Prime Video’s new sci-fi neo-Western series , in which Josh Brolin’s Royal Abbott discovers a black void on his Wyoming cattle ranch that turns out to be a portal to...other things. Kelly, please back away from the hole!

She’s obviously joking about being curious as to when and where she’d end up if she jumped in the hole, but asking who came out of it is just too terrifying, and it had some commenters on the post making comparisons to the highly underrated ‘90s movie Tremors .

Kelly Clarkson’s presence at the ranch does beg the question of what she plans to do with the Montana property once Brandon Blackstock moves out, which he is required to do, per their settlement, by June 1. She previously had expressed interest in selling it, and I wonder what “mysterious black hole with possible sci-fi ramifications” would do to the property value. If it turns out to be a bottomless pit, my money is on a live-action Gravity Falls happening.

Either way, many fans on social media expressed their concern for the American Song Contest host, begging her to stay far away from the opening in case of a sinkhole or other collapsing areas around it. I’m with them — when faced with holes of unknown origin, it’s probably best to keep your distance.

Hopefully she’ll get some answers soon about her latest ranch drama (and hopefully she’ll share those answers with her curious followers), because Kelly Clarkson has a lot going on in her life. While Camila Cabello is taking over for the reigning Voice winner to join John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on The Voice , Kelly Clarkson is preparing a complete overhaul of The Kelly Clarkson Show when she takes over Ellen DeGeneres’ time slot. So it's probably not a good time for a studio to pitch her on a new unscripted competition format called Fill That Hole!