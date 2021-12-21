Kelly Clarkson Just Got Hit With A Legal Setback Amid Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

One of the biggest points of contention in Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce seems to be their ranch property in Montana. The couple’s split has been mired in lawsuits, custody battles and debates over their prenuptial agreement, to be sure. But the Montana ranch, where the couple quarantined together during the early stretch of the COVID pandemic, continues to be an issue, and it was Clarkson who suffered a setback this time in regards to the property.

Brandon Blackstock has maintained residence on the ranch since Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, despite the daytime talk show host’s desire to sell the property. While a judge previously ruled that the property belonged to Clarkson, and that she could do with it what she pleased, the latest ruling throws a wrench in those plans. According to an US Weekly source, she lost her legal bid to have Blackstock evicted from the Montana property. Per the source:

Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her. He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.

This is a major blow to The Voice coach's progress, as a judge previously shut down Brandon Blackstock’s attempts to invalidate the couple’s prenup, with the ruling that any assets and property Clarkson had obtained using her assets during the course of their marriage would remain hers — including that Montana ranch. It makes sense that the “Since U Been Gone” singer would be ready to get rid of it. She won’t be living there, and it sounds like she had some uniquely terrible experiences during quarantine, including going to the bathroom in the woods.

Brandon Blackstock’s financial situation was also previously addressed in the courts, with Kelly Clarkson agreeing to pay $45,000 a month in child support and an additional $150,000 in spousal support. But with the latest information about their finances being unresolved, it’s possible those payments haven’t begun yet or that upkeep of the ranch — which reportedly costs $81,000 a month for mortgage, taxes and insurance — is making it hard for Blackstock to purchase a new residence. A judge previously ruled that Blackstock would be responsible for those monthly expenses.

It’s heart-breaking that Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce process is taking so long, and that they’re having to deal with these emotionally troubling issues so close to Christmas. The holiday season already sounded like it might be an awkward affair, or at least a complicated one, as the former couple supposedly disagreed on how to handle the holidays with their two children. Hopefully the situation will be revolved in the new year.

Kelly Clarkson is surely ready to put the relationship in the rearview mirror, though as she said recently, she doesn’t have any regrets about her marriage to Reba McEntire’s stepson. Of course, the couple proudly share two children, and Clarkson has said she thinks the hard things we go through in life are what shape the people we are. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, right?

