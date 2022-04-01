Kelly Clarkson May Have Just Changed Her Name, But Sounds Like Changes May Be Coming To Her Show, Too

Kelly Clarkson always seems to have a bunch of things going on all at once, and the changes have been coming fast and furious lately for the multi-hyphenate, whose divorce was recently finalized . Not only did she make a huge move by legally changing her name to Kelly Brianne, but it looks like the American Song Contest co-host is also preparing to make some revamps to her popular daytime talk show.

When The Ellen Degeneres Show airs its last episode on Thursday, May 26, Kelly Clarkson is set to shift over into the 3 p.m. ET time slot (The Kelly Clarkson Show currently airs in the hour preceding Ellen). Shifting forward an hour might not be a huge difference in and of itself, but according to an insider, it appears the American Idol winner is taking the opportunity to incorporate some new creative changes. The insider told US Weekly :

She will be taking a few weeks off to take the kids on vacation, but will be focused on complete overhaul of her show as she takes over for Ellen.

First of all, I’m so glad Kelly Clarkson is taking some time off to vacation with her two kids, River and Remington. The divorce proceedings between the singer and Brandon Blackstock were long and hard on all involved, and now that things are settled (hopefully), I love that they’re getting away. But what kind of changes are being planned for The Kelly Clarkson Show? The insider didn’t provide any details, which may not even be ironed out yet anyway, so we’re really left to speculate.

Currently in its third season, The Kelly Clarkson show is known and beloved for its fun celebrity interviews, Clarkson’s always-amazing “Kelly-oke” song covers and ridiculous games. No matter what happens to any of the specific segments currently utilized, I can’t imagine there won’t be singing. Singing is to Kelly Clarkson what dancing is to Ellen Degeneres. so my guess is that there’s no reason to worry about

Kelly-oke going the way of the dodo-oke.

I also don’t think we’ll see the name of the talk show change, despite the “Stronger” singer filing paperwork to legally go by Kelly Brianne. She explained that the name change was for her personal life only, and Kelly Clarkson will continue to be her professional moniker, as it always has been.

The opportunity for The Voice coach to take over the 3 p.m. ET time slot came when Ellen Degeneres announced her decision to end her talk show after 19 years . The past couple of years have been hard for the comedian, as the show was investigated after multiple allegations of workplace toxicity and sexual misconduct . The host said that’s not the reason the show came to an end — despite continuously losing viewers — and that 2022 was the end of her contract. And when the TV gods close one door, a window is opened for Clarkson to leap through, smiling all the way.