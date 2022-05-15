Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Announce Return To The Voice In Cute TikTok, But That’s Bad News For One Coach In Season 22

When The Voice returns to NBC for its 22nd season , the coaching panel will feature its first husband-and-wife duo going head to head, as Gwen Stefani is set to rejoin the singing competition. The ska diva and Blake Shelton took to TikTok to make the official announcement, with John Legend signing on for another season as well. While that’s great news for fans of the EGOT winner and the country hit-makers, Stefani’s presence on the show means bad news for either Kelly Clarkson or Ariana Grande — and possibly both!

Blake Shelton — the only coach to serve on every season of The Voice so far — announced his Season 22 return via TikTok challenge , in which he asked for duets from the other coaches who would be joining him in the Big Red Chairs this fall. John Legend’s response came soon after, followed by Gwen Stefani:

The fourth coach has yet to answer the challenge, leaving fans to wonder if it will be Kelly Clarkson or Ariana Grande — or neither? There’s been a lot of speculation about who would return to NBC’s singing competition. Blake Shelton had talked about the change in his priorities since marrying Gwen Stefani almost a year ago and possibly being near the end of his career . However, the switch to just one season of The Voice per year probably helped convince him to stick around for a while longer , and having his wife by his side certainly can’t hurt.

John Legend is currently headlining a residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which some worried would interfere with his ability to be a coach. However, if The Voice follows the same production schedule as last fall, pre-taped portions of the show will film while Love in Las Vegas is on hiatus in June and July, and resume for the live rounds of the competition in November, after his residency ends.

Ariana Grande is a big question mark, as the Season 21 rookie is set to star as Glinda in the movie adaptation of Wicked . Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo said in March that rehearsals are set to begin in July ahead of the start of filming, and with the pair of movies being shot in the U.K., the “Thank U, Next” singer’s return for a sophomore season appears to be doubtful.

Kelly Clarkson’s fate on the show is also up in the air. The American Idol winner recently wrapped up hosting duties on another NBC competition in American Song Contest, but she is also in the midst of some big life changes. After finalizing a long and painful divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the singer is also looking at a complete overhaul of her daytime talk show , as she prepares to take over the time slot being vacated by The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Will Clarkson return to defend her title against rival Blake Shelton , or is life taking her in a different direction?