Kelly Clarkson Had The Sweetest Message After Learning Her Show Will Go Out With A Bang

Kelly Clarkson is continuing to prepare for the end of an era. The American Idol winner will be saying goodbye to her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, later this year on the 2026 TV schedule so she can focus more on her family. Even though Clarkson is ready, wrapping the show is bittersweet. Luckily, Clarkson and the crew will be going out with a celebratory bang, and she had the sweetest message after learning some big news.

Nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards were recently announced, and not surprisingly, The Kelly Clarkson Show nabbed quite a few. The music-filled talk show has earned 11 nominations for the Daytime Emmys, which will take place in September. Clarkson, who is gearing up for her “Studio Sessions” Las Vegas residency that begins this weekend, took time away from rehearsing to take to Instagram to share a sweet message:

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) A photo posted by on

Much like The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which ended in May, it seems like The Kelly Clarkson Show is receiving its flowers for its final outing. This is the most nominations that the talk show has earned for the Daytime Emmys since 2023. Since 2020, The Kelly Clarkson Show has managed to walk away with at least two Daytime Emmys, so it wouldn’t be surprising if that trend continued for the final season. Among the nominations are Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host, two categories that The Kelly Clarkson Show and Clarkson herself have won in the past.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

While The Kelly Clarkson Show’s final episodes won’t air until the fall, the talk show has already wrapped filming. Episodes are recorded months in advance, as opposed to most talk shows, where episodes are either recorded the day/week of, or live. The final day of production was apparently on June 11, but it’s clear that the emotions are still pouring.

The daytime talk show landscape will look a bit different next year, and not just because Kelly Clarkson is signing off. Sherri Shepherd’s own talk show, Sherri, wrapped in May following a cancellation, but she is not going down without a fight. She’s expressed interest in continuing the show in some other way, possibly a podcast, but she has a lot of other projects on her plate, so that might not be happening any time soon. Meanwhile, The Jennifer Hudson Show is staying strong and will be back with no end in sight, at least not right now.

Airdates for The Kelly Clarkson Show’s final episodes have not been announced, but that will likely be coming in the next couple of months. Before saying goodbye, though, fans will be able to see if the daytime talk show takes home any more Emmys when the Daytime Emmys air on October 13.