Kelly Osbourne Drops F-Bombs While Blasting Prince Harry For ‘Whining' About His Alleged Issues With The Royal Family

When it comes to the public’s opinion of the Royal Family, they tend to be passionate. Whether folks love them or hate them, lots of people have really strong feelings about King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry , and many don't hold back. Kelly Osbourne is also someone who has very strong thoughts on the family, specifically the Duke of Sussex, as she dropped many f-bombs while blasting him for “whining” about his alleged problems.

While speaking about King Charles and the Royal Family, the I’ve Had It podcast hosts asked Kelly Osbourne about Prince Harry. After talking about the King and Queen, they went on to speak about the coronation, and where Prince Harry (who notably attended the ceremony without Meghan Markle ) was seated. Then they asked Osbourne about her thoughts on the matter, and she said:

I think Harry’s a fucking twat. I do, I think he’s a fucking twat. He’s a whining, whinging, complaining, ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one that’s ever had mental problems.’ ‘My life was so hard.’ Everybody’s fucking life was hard! You were the prince of a goddamn country, who dressed up like a fucking Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the pope? Suck it. No.

Well, we definitely know how Kelly Osbourne feels about Prince Harry now. The TV personality did not hold back her thoughts when it came to the Duke of Sussex, and it’s clear that she does not agree with what he’s been doing lately, especially when it comes to how he’s been speaking about his life.

In her impassioned speech, Osbourne spoke about how he did not like how King Charles’ youngest son spoke about how his childhood, family and the press have impacted him. In his memoir Spare , Prince Harry revealed some wild allegations and revelations, and he wrote candidly about his mental health. This approach to telling his story seems to have rubbed her the wrong way.

Also, in Spare the prince opened up about the controversial Nazi costume he wore , explaining that Prince William and Kate Middleton were involved, which is the story Osbourne referenced while speaking on the podcast. Before the book came out, Prince Harry spoke about this highly publicized costume moment in Harry & Meghan, staying that following this highly publicized costume moment, he took steps to learn from it. While he has framed it as a learning moment, many criticized him for bringing his brother into the story when he told it again in Spare.

Kelly Osbourne is not the first public figure to pop off about Prince Harry. When the royal couple’s deal with Spotify ended, podcaster and Spotify exec Bill Simmons called the duo “fucking grifters,” and many commented about their future, saying they might become influencers. Meghan McCain’s thoughts on Meghan Markle were also like Osbourne and Simmons’ opinions, as she called out the Duchess of Sussex for not attending the coronation. Especially following the release of Harry & Meghan and Spare many have shared their critical thoughts on the duo, how they've gone about their lives, and how they've spoken about what's happened in the past.

Overall, Prince Harry’s choices and comments have elicited a lot of public and passionate responses, including this one from Kelly Osbourne. As more news about the Duke of Sussex and the Royal Family comes up, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.