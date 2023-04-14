Meghan McCain Doesn’t Hold Back When Talking About Meghan Markle Skipping King Charles’ Coronation: ‘I’m Not Buying It’

When it comes to King Charles' coronation the primary point of interest seems to be surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance. Folks have weighed in on how the couple reportedly leaking information to the press has impacted their relationship with the king, and how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be closer to “exile” than reconciliation, among many other things. Now that the couple’s plans for the ceremony have been revealed, Meghan McCain is weighing in on it, and she’s “not buying” why Markle has decided to stay in the United States.

There’s been a lot of talk about Prince Harry’s decision to attend his father’s coronation, and Markle’s choice to stay in California. McCain weighed in on the subject in a column for The Daily Mail , noting why she doesn’t believe the Duchess’s reasoning for staying home. She wrote:

I believe brave Meghan is chickening out. It seems to me that she is clearly unwilling to face the music with her in-laws and the British public.

It’s been reported that Meghan Markle will be staying in California with her children because Archie’s birthday is also on May 6, according to the 2023 TV schedule this is also the day of King Charles' coronation. This reasoning is not something McCain seems to believe as she wrote:

Now, all of a sudden, she doesn't want to be pictured in public, dressed up in one of those ridiculous tiny hats? I'm sorry. I'm not buying it.

The former The View panelist held no bars while talking about Meghan Markle and her decision to not attend the coronation, writing:

No matter how tone-deaf she is (and she’s pretty tone-deaf), she must be aware of how deeply unpopular she is in her husband's home country. She would likely be booed the second the private jet’s wheels touch down.

As reports have come out regarding how Prince Harry and Markle would be treated if they both attended the coronation, it was seemingly clear that they would not be treated the same as senior members of the Royal Family, and they would have specific instructions about what not to do . These alleged plans included the couple not being in the procession , and early reports explained that they also would not be standing on the balcony with King Charles, or sitting with the Royal Family .

McCain’s column posited that Markle would not like this, and the couple does not want to make amends with the Royal Family. She explained:

If that had been the truth - if these wayward two were really interested in healing the gaping wounds they've opened - then surely, they would have welcomed this olive-branch, both accepted the King's invitation, chosen to attend the day in full and be done with it. But they didn't.

McCain ended the article reiterating her point that she believes Markle is seeking attention, and would not want to attend the coronation because she would be among the “D-List attendees.” She also expressed that the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to not go to the ceremony gives “Americans even more reason” to not like the two Royal Family members.

This is all one person’s opinion, and as of now, the reason for Markle’s absence is that she will be spending her time in California for her son’s birthday. If any other official reasons for Prince Harry’s attendance and his wife’s absence are reported we’ll be sure to keep you updated.