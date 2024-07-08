'Hate Me Harder B----': Kesha Calls Out Body Shamers In Bikini Post That's Pure Positivity

By this point, there have been a number of celebrities who have contributed to the body positivity movement, and they’ve each added to it in a variety of ways. Some will pen statements and share their experiences and, in some cases, they’ll even share vulnerable photos of themselves. A star who most recently added to the campaign against body-shaming is Kesha. The singer did so by sharing a bikini pic along with a message that was incredibly positive. And, simultaneously, she didn’t mince words when addressing her haters.

The 37-year-old entertainer shared her update to Instagram this weekend. In the photos she shared, the “Blow” performer sported a sleek black bikini. One of the snapshots showed her lying on what appears to be a beach, as she looks at the sky above her. As for the second, the songstress posed in the swimsuit while also wearing a white robe and a cap. Check out the post for yourself below:

After seeing this post, what I must first say is that the sandy photo is particularly striking and, as far as celebrity bikini photos go, that’s one that I’ll surely remember. But, that aside, it’s great to see that the Grammy nominee is embracing her body. Based on her caption, this post was prompted after she recently experienced body-shaming. While addressing that, the “Praying” singer discussed just what her body has been through over the years. And she ultimately capped off her address with a direct message to anyone who might continue to hate on her:

I didn’t think in 2024 people still body shamed but. I am so proud of my body. She’s been through a lot. She’s torn her ACL on stage and finished the show. she’s held my fucking broken heart together. to those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful. so, to you, I hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down. In the meantime, hate me harder bitch:)

Kesha’s comments have been met with praise, as a number of people have taken to the comments to applaud her for taking a stand. Among those to reach out were fellow singer Betty Who as well as veteran actress and reality TV star Kyle Richards. It’s honestly unfortunate that body-shaming is still a practice that people deal with, but many can certainly feel empowered when they hear or share powerful statements like the “Fine Line” writer.

As previously mentioned, so many other stars have shared candid thoughts on their bodies and opened up about being shamed. Selena Gomez has shared body positive messages over the years and has called out her haters. Plus-sized model Ashley Graham even went nude in the name of body positivity and, after her comments on the subject went viral, Graham celebrated self-love with an additional message. You can also count Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has shared such sentiments as well. After going viral for wearing a corset in 2021, Eilish shared empowering thoughts on her body.

Those who find themselves dealing with body-shamers should certainly know that they’re not alone, as even major celebrities deal with such hate. It’s probably unlikely that people will stop making such disparaging remarks, but one can hope. And, in the meantime, I’d expect Kesha and others stars to keep fighting the good fight and expressing body-positive thoughts.