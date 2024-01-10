'Two Legends': Kevin Costner And Harrison Ford Chatted It Up At The Globes, Inspiring All The Yellowstone Comments

While the 2024 Golden Globe awards were ostensibly about honoring the most deserved TV shows, movies and artists within the entertainment industry — as indicated by the list of big winners — the night also featured mildly unpleasant presentations , host Jo Koy’s awkward monologue , and plenty celebs providing viral moments from the audience. And not just involving young folks, either, as Yellowstone fans were pumped to witness John Dutton portrayer Kevin Costner chatting it up with his fictional grandpa, 1923 star Harrison Ford.

Neither of the esteemed actors were nominated for any awards, though 1923 earned a nod for Best TV Drama, along with an Actress/Drama nod for co-star Helen Mirren. But that didn’t stop Costner and Ford from showing up and seemingly having a good night, both together and apart. Check out one shot of the pair in the midst of a convo.

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

At first glance, one might think Harrison Ford was explaining a magnifique recipe, and was just getting to the part where he talks about how drool-worthy it is. “It’s the tomatoes, Kevin. Chef’s kiss, I’m telling you.”

The Yellowstone IG account had other thoughts, though, and shared what I can easily admit is a way better jokey suggestion for what the two franchise stars might have been talking about.

'This is how we’re gonna save the ranch.' (Probably.)

The "how" explanation behind that would obviously be “Kill everyone and hide all the bodies outside the state.” But that wouldn’t really be much of a reveal to anyone in the Dutton clan, since that’s been the go-to M.O. for ages.

And sadly, that joke may not share all that much with the current reality for Yellowstone behind the scenes. When the final Season 5 episodes return to Paramount Network, Costner reportedly won’t be returning, due to the scheduling hullabaloo that went down involving the actor and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan. So by all means, the Horizon: An American Saga director might not give a damn if the ranch is saved or not.

Still, the comment section was loaded with Yellowstone fans celebrating two of Hollywood's most beloved icons, with quite a few responses being embued with jealousy that they weren't also sitting at that Golden Globes table. Here's a smattering of the viewpoints that were shared:

Cowboy and Fedora hats + a Bullwhip…. Sounds right - @txshopmom

Awwww 2 legends ❤️❤️⭐️⭐️- @francesmignano

Beautiful photo. The family from Yellowstone met, they were obviously delighted. 💣💣💣⭐⭐⭐ They are simply stars.♥️♥️♥️♥️🤠🤠- @majkahornakova

The only way to save the ranch is trying to keep the boss man and start filming both shows again. I need to see Spencer make it to the Dutton Ranch to take down Banner - @tasha_anderson78

I can’t imagine watching Yellowstone without Kevin Costner in it - @janisdaytontangeman

One thing that you really can’t argue with is that Yellowstone has always nailed its casting 🤎- @austinmoore_18

That wasn't even the only shot of Kevin Costner and Harrison Ford together, with the second being a much cheesier affair. (And also closer to how Costner looked when he presented on stage with Barbie’s America Ferrera, where he was a grinning maniac.)

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

I feel like both actors are boasting bigger grins than their Dutton characters ever have on their respective shows. Not that Jacob Dutton has a whole lot to smile about whenever Helen Mirren's Cara isn't around.

While waiting to see if Costner and Ford ever share the screen together in Taylor Sheridan's fictional universe, Yellowstone eps can be streamed with a Peacock subscription, while 1923's first season is available with a Paramount+ subscription.