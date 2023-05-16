King Charles Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Recent Moves ‘A Slap In The Face’ To The Man Who Walked Her Down The Aisle

While Meghan Markle did not cross the pond for King Charles' coronation – because it was her son Archie’s birthday – she did travel from California to New York to receive an award a week and a half after her father-in-law’s big day. Following this news, a royal expert spoke out against the Duchess of Sussex, calling what she did “a slap in the face” to the man who walked her down the aisle back in 2018.

Markle was honored at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards, which celebrates “feminist changemakers” and “powerhouse grassroots leaders.” It was held about a week and a half after King Charles's coronation, and some royal experts have had problems with this ceremony’s timing. One expert in particular, Christopher Andersen, who wrote The King, spoke about why the timing was wrong, expressing his frustration about the Duchess of Sussex missing “the single most important moment in Charles’ life and a singular moment in world history.” The author told Fox News :

What a slap in the face to the man who walked her down the aisle when her own father didn’t show up at her wedding, and to the country she adopted, for better or worse, as her own.

Andersen continued to criticize Markle and the award she won. She won the Women of Vision Award for her “lifelong advocate for women and girls,” and they applauded her “humanitarian and business ventures.” The author expressed his opinion on the matter, explaining how he thinks she hasn’t been serving her duty in the UK. He said:

You know, charity begins at home. Much of the time Harry looks like a fish out of water, and you don’t have to be an expert to see he’s still hurting. If she is truly a sensitive and caring person, she would make it her top priority to help mend her husband’s relationship with his brother Prince William and the king. Marrying into the royal family, accepting a title, and then bailing to take advantage of your new global superstar status seems, well, tacky.

He criticized the Duchess and her award, specifically noting her lack of attendance at the coronation. Prince Harry did attend his father’s ceremony, he went alone and flew back to the United States to be with Markle and their children. The author also noted the news that has come out in the last six months about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their relationship to senior royals like King Charles and Prince William.

The author went on to allege that even though Markle left the senior royal family, he believes she wants to be “another influencer.” Continuing to speak about the Duchess of Sussex, Andersen said:

She's making it clear that she has a life of her own, doing the things she thinks are important. She also seems to be saying that getting a trophy from Gloria Steinem is more important to her than seeing her husband's dad crowned king of England. It's an in-your-face gesture aimed at the royal family she just snubbed.

He specifically cited the interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did with Oprah a few years ago, the docuseries Harry & Meghan, which many with a Netflix subscription tuned in for last year, and the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare and its many allegations and revelations .

Andersen’s comments also go along with other royal experts who have called out the royal couple for reportedly leaking information to the press before the coronation. Things are reportedly “strained” between King Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and it’s clear that many people do not necessarily agree with how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have acted after stepping down from their royal duties.

Currently, there are no official comments from King Charles and the royal family about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. As more news continues to come out about the royals' relationships we’ll be sure to keep you posted.