King Charles Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Recent Moves ‘A Slap In The Face’ To The Man Who Walked Her Down The Aisle
This expert does not like how Meghan Markle has been acting.
While Meghan Markle did not cross the pond for King Charles' coronation – because it was her son Archie’s birthday – she did travel from California to New York to receive an award a week and a half after her father-in-law’s big day. Following this news, a royal expert spoke out against the Duchess of Sussex, calling what she did “a slap in the face” to the man who walked her down the aisle back in 2018.
Markle was honored at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards, which celebrates “feminist changemakers” and “powerhouse grassroots leaders.” It was held about a week and a half after King Charles's coronation, and some royal experts have had problems with this ceremony’s timing. One expert in particular, Christopher Andersen, who wrote The King, spoke about why the timing was wrong, expressing his frustration about the Duchess of Sussex missing “the single most important moment in Charles’ life and a singular moment in world history.” The author told Fox News:
Andersen continued to criticize Markle and the award she won. She won the Women of Vision Award for her “lifelong advocate for women and girls,” and they applauded her “humanitarian and business ventures.” The author expressed his opinion on the matter, explaining how he thinks she hasn’t been serving her duty in the UK. He said:
He criticized the Duchess and her award, specifically noting her lack of attendance at the coronation. Prince Harry did attend his father’s ceremony, he went alone and flew back to the United States to be with Markle and their children. The author also noted the news that has come out in the last six months about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their relationship to senior royals like King Charles and Prince William.
The author went on to allege that even though Markle left the senior royal family, he believes she wants to be “another influencer.” Continuing to speak about the Duchess of Sussex, Andersen said:
He specifically cited the interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did with Oprah a few years ago, the docuseries Harry & Meghan, which many with a Netflix subscription tuned in for last year, and the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare and its many allegations and revelations.
Andersen’s comments also go along with other royal experts who have called out the royal couple for reportedly leaking information to the press before the coronation. Things are reportedly “strained” between King Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and it’s clear that many people do not necessarily agree with how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have acted after stepping down from their royal duties.
Currently, there are no official comments from King Charles and the royal family about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. As more news continues to come out about the royals' relationships we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Nick Venable
By Mack Rawden
By Erik Swann
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest