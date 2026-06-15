Knicks Star OG Anunoby's Hilarious Blank Stare On Good Morning America Is Going Viral

The New York Knicks have seen the promised land, as the beloved franchise has won its first NBA championship since 1973. Since the team landed its 4-1 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, they’ve been doing press. All the activity seems to be visibly affecting at least one of the players, though, as OG Anunoby humorously seemed out of it while being interviewed on Good Morning America. The video of that moment has since gone viral, and those who see it may understand why.

On Monday, Anunoby and the rest of the starting five – (Law & Order hopeful) Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges. The group spoke with Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George George Stephanopoulos while they were on GMA, with the hosts lauding their play. At one point, Stephanopoulos asked the group about the impact of head coach Mike Brown, and the silent Anunoby only maintained a vacant expression before Brunson chimed in. Check out the funny (and slightly cringey) clip:

I’m DYINGGGGG 😭😭 Just watch OG’s face. Dude is on another PLANET rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/tQik7UXcpBJune 15, 2026

I don’t know what makes me laugh more: the hazed stare or the eruption of laughter from the players and the hosts when they realize the British small/power forward wasn’t going to answer. Also, I have to wonder what was running through Anunoby’s mind after he heard that question (if it even registered at all). Overall, though, what we have here is prime fodder for a meme that could permeate social media for quite some time, as it should. The comments from some of the fans in the X thread are also great:

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@LoveNiteLite : I get why he’s in the front but he should’ve had some shades on as well 😂

: I get why he’s in the front but he should’ve had some shades on as well 😂 @tranquilruckus : Them all turning to look was nasty LMAOOOOO.

: Them all turning to look was nasty LMAOOOOO. @rosethrawn : OG is on planet Mars at this point! 😂 He’s GOOOOONE.

: OG is on planet Mars at this point! 😂 He’s GOOOOONE. @KnicksDEM0N : That boy just wants to sleep and be unbothered. 😂 😂

: That boy just wants to sleep and be unbothered. 😂 😂 @alotta_truth: Bro using EVERYTHING in his power to stay together 😂😂😭

To be fair, though, it’s completely understandable that OG Anunoby – who also won a title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 – given the Knicks were busy as the NBA Playoffs unfolded on the 2026 TV schedule. And, more recently, Anunoby was putting in serious work during that championship series. His biggest moment arguably came at the end of Game 4 when he tipped in the ball to score and give the Knicks the lead with 1.2 seconds left on the clock. Like this new video clip, that decisive basket is going to be talked about for some time.

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Knicks fans seem electrified by the fact that an NBA title has finally returned to New York, and even celebrities who’ve followed the team are hyped about it. Timothée Chalamet took in the champagne and celebrations after the win, and Jennifer Lopez exploded with joy over seeing her Knickerbockers win that final game. Tracy Morgan even went on an expletive-laden rant while hyping up his team on live TV. I expect this level of hype to continue up until the team gets its rings and raises its championship banner this fall.

Later this week, OG Anunoby and his teammates will have the championship parade on June 18, which is sure to draw plenty of spectators. I sincerely hope that once everything settles down Anunoby will be able to rest a bit – and revel in the fact that he may have just become an internet celebrity.