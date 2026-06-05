I Can't Get Over How Timothée Chalamet Is Recovering From The 'Wear And Tear' Of Being A Knicks Fan

The New York Knicks' Game 1 victory in the NBA Finals set New York City on fire (figuratively, not literally, of course). While the game was played on the San Antonio Spurs' home court, many Knicks fans were in attendance. Now, one of the NY-based franchise's most famous fans is on the mend following the big win. Timothée Chalamet is on ice as the Finals continue, and I'm loving how his jokey post about the "wear and tear" of supporting the Knickerbockers.

Ahead of what's sure to be an exciting Game 2, Chalamet posted some humorous pictures of himself lazing about the estate and lying with packs of ice on his kneecaps. Rather than explain the situation, he said the following:

Ppl underestimate the wear and tear on the body of a Knicks fan throughout the playoffs. Self-care is important.

He's joking but, as an NBA fan, I know that deep down, it's that serious. After Chalamet was berated by Pat McAfee last year as the Knicks fell short, it seems the Dune star is looking to brave the storm as he hopes the Finals end amid the 2026 TV schedule with the Knicks being crowned champions. If someone were to tell me Chalamet was icing his knees and drinking out of waterfalls to prep for Game 2 in Madison Square Garden, I'd believe you. Check out some photos shared to his Instagram story:

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Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Timothée Chalamet's Instagram) (Image credit: Timothée Chalamet's Instagram) (Image credit: Timothée Chalamet's Instagram)

I'm sure the injury is for something else, but who knows? Maybe he's putting ice on those knees in case the Knicks win and he follows through on that rumored proposal to Kylie Jenner? Hey, those hardwood floors can be rough!

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Timothée Chalamet is not the only actor supporting the New York Knicks during their playoff run, but he does seem to be the one getting the most publicity as one of Hollywood's biggest current stars. Whether it's been him sitting courtside with Tina Fey or people pointing out he skipped the Met Gala when Ben Stiller didn't, he's all over the news. All in all, Chalamet is proving to be as big a Knicks fan as franchise czar Spike Lee.

Will it lead the New York Knicks to their first championship since 1973? That's what Chalamet and many others are hoping, but it's still going to be a challenge for them as the San Antonio Spurs prove to be a tough matchup. NBA phenom (and major Star Wars fan) Victor Wembanyama has a great supporting cast, and many experts have predicted this series to go six games on average, with a few at ESPN thinking it may come down to Game 7. We'll see just how accurate they are, as these teams look to be as evenly matched as it gets!

The NBA Finals continue with Game 2 on ABC on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. We'll see if Timothée Chalamet's knees will be all healed up for him to root for his team once again, and if his support can help propel the Knicks to another clutch victory against the Spurs.