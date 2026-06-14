The Knicks' Jalen Brunson Wants To Take His Friendship With Mariska Hargitay To The Next Level (On TV That Is)

The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time in over five decades, and team leader Jalen Brunson played a big part in that. All eyes were on the NBA Finals MVP as he plotted his first moves post-championship, and I think it's hilarious he's angling this win into getting closer with Knicks superfan and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay.

Hargitay, who went viral not long ago for her shocked expression after a historic comeback by her favorite team, also holds the honor of being one of the only celebrities Brunson will hug at games. Apparently, the NBA star is interested in turning their casual relationship into a professional venture, such as angling toward another appearance on the 2026 TV schedule via SVU. He signaled as much when asked what he was doing after this big victory:

What’s next for @jalenbrunson1 after bringing New York its first NBA championship in 53 years? pic.twitter.com/1doCVR3qhKJune 14, 2026

For those unable to watch the video, Brunson answered with:

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Try to go to SVU.

Jalen Brunson wants to be on Law & Order: SVU, and I have a feeling Mariska Hargitay and NBC will move the Earth to make it happen. After all, is there going to be a more famous New Yorker in the area by the end of the year? I think it'd be an easy ratings win, especially with Knicks fans knowing how much he's into the show.

Brunson would not be the first NBA player to appear on Law & Order: SVU either. Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Isaiah Thomas have all appeared on the show previously, and all cameo'd as themselves on the program. Presumably, Jalen Brunson would do the same, and maybe they'd make it canon that Brunson and Olivia Benson are real-life besties off the court.

It'd be super cool if Law & Order: SVU could do an episode set during the latest NBA playoff run, and cast other celebrity notables from Knicks celebrity row as well. Imagine a super-sized episode featuring Brunson, Fat Joe, Tracy Morgan, and even Ben Stiller, provided the episode isn't also set during the Met Gala.

Of course, whether this happens or not anytime soon depends on the filming schedule for Law & Order: SVU and Jalen Brunson's availability. I'm sure he's going to be busy doing a lot of things in between now and next season, so hopefully the stars align and he gets to live out his dream of being on a crime procedural series. It's still so funny to me he didn't say Disney World like other sports stars, but maybe he just didn't want to remind anyone of that dreadful bubble season.

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Law & Order: SVU returns to NBC in the fall, and so does the NBA season. Fortunately, Jalen Brunson will be able to show up to film whatever cameo is cooked up for him, assuming it happens. If not before the end of this year, maybe he can pop up in an episode that'll air during the midseason in early 2027?