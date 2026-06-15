‘Proud To Be From The Block’: A Video Of Jennifer Lopez Screaming After The Knicks Won Is Going Viral
No fake fans here!
The Knicks’ biggest celebrity fans (and possibly even some fake ones, per Selena Gomez) have been in pure celebration mode since New York won the NBA Championship for the first time in 53 years. Jennifer Lopez may not have been courtside or getting her eyes burned by champagne like Timothée Chalamet, but this viral video of her screaming after the team’s Game 5 victory is one of the best reactions I’ve seen.
Jennifer Lopez did not travel to San Antonio to watch what ended up being the final game of the NBA season, but she seemed to have a pretty good thing going at home, where she didn’t have to worry about manspreading or the general “wear and tear” of being a Knicks fan. Instead, she had her own big screen, a laptop so she could share the big moments remotely and a friend who thankfully caught this epic moment:
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
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Jennifer Lopez’s game-night-at-home attire is a little fancier than the jersey-and-sweats look I might prefer, but that cream blouse and long green skirt certainly didn’t keep her from expressing herself.
I am obsessed over that guttural scream, and how relatable is this comment?:
Having your team win a championship really does feel like the most unifying event, so I love that JLo not only shared that moment with loved ones both in person and remote, but also wanted to jump on a call with “everybody” so they could all have that memory together.
If that video didn’t sum up Jennifer Lopez’s feelings about the New York Knicks’ championship well enough, she included a passionate message of congratulations to accompany the video on Instagram:
You know it’s serious when you use the full name “Knickerbockers.”
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The Internet has been ablaze with the reactions of so many New York celebrities — many of whom we saw sitting front row like Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift with their matching punny Knicks T-shirts.
Tracy Morgan joins Jennifer Lopez as having one of the more memorable reactions, as he bragged about New York being where King Kong died and where “they took the gun and left the cannoli” in a hysterical, NSFW on-air celebration.
You never know when a big moment like this will come around again, but whether the Knicks are able to repeat next year or end up waiting another half-century before taking home another trophy, fans are definitely making the most of it this time around.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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