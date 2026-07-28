Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Is A Vampire Diaries Fan, And I Love How He Reacted When Nina Dobrev Attended A Game

No Vampire Diaries fan was more excited to see Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley hanging out courtside at a Knicks game than point guard Jalen Brunson. Turns out he’s a huge fan of the vampire drama too and I love how he reacted when Dobrev attended a game. The athlete got to live out every fan’s dream and it’s all thanks to his friendship with Wesley.

The actor joined Alex Cooper to dish about his upcoming projects, including a reunion with Dobrev, and his wildest fan encounter, which features a perm bowl. While on an episode of her Call Her Daddy podcast, he decided to call out his friend:

I've been going to Knicks games for years and I'm friends with Jalen Brunson. He's a good buddy of mine and I called Nina. I said, ‘Nina, you got to go to a Knicks game with me and I know they would love to have you.’ And Jalen. I'm going to call him out, I don't care. He’s my homie, I love him. He's a huge Vampire Diaries fan. Him and his wife are huge Vampire Diaries fans. So I was like, ‘I gotta bring Nina to a Knicks game, because Jalen is gonna love this.'

The athlete is truly living the fan dream as he previously got to have a superfan moment at Mariska Hargitay’s play. The Knicks superstar has repeatedly expressed his desire to cameo on Law & Order: SVU. And now, he gets to add Dobrev to the list of stars he’s got to meet. I wonder if Brunson shipped Stelena? That’s the epic pairing of Dobrev’s Elena and Wesley’s Stefan, two-thirds of the show’s central love triangle.