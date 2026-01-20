Kim Kardashian Was Asked About Being 'Petty' And Outed Her Sister Kourtney For One Cringe Moment

Those who keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner family have witnessed a pretty intense sibling rivalry between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney over the years — from a physical altercation that shut down production for a week in 2020 to more recent arguments over the older sister allegedly trying to distance herself from the family. Apparently that’s nothing new, because when Kim was asked about being petty, she was quick to throw Kourtney under the bus for her own cringe moment from their teen years.

Kim Kardashian was participating in a Bustle interview with new bestie Sarah Paulson — her co-star on All’s Fair — when the American Horror Story regular asked the reality star about a petty moment she was proud of. Kim pleaded the Fifth on her own “petty and proud” moment, but she offered up a story involving her sister. Kourtney apparently once got pretty extreme when she realized her sister had worn a pair of her jeans to school. As Kim tells it:

I was a new kid at Malibu High. [It was] my first week and I wanted to borrow her jeans, so I wore her jeans. She woke up and realized that I stole her jeans. So she comes to my classroom, walks in and is like, ‘Is Kim Kardashian here? She is my sister, and she stole my jeans. I need her to come and change.’

Sisters stealing each other’s clothes is a tale as old as time, but that apparently didn’t matter to Kourtney Kardashian, as she wanted to keep the jeans with patches all over them all for herself.

As if marching into her sister’s classroom wasn’t bad enough, Kourtney apparently didn’t stop there in her quest to deter Kim from ever pulling a stunt like that again. Kim continued:

She didn’t go to school here. She brought me the ugliest pair of pants to change into and made me change and wear that pair of pants for the whole day of school and would tell everyone about this and humiliated me.

It actually makes it so much more deliciously petty that Kourtney Kardashian didn't even go to the same school as Kim, and actually went out of her way to get her clothes back.

While the famous siblings may still get upset over things said behind each other’s backs or feel bitterness over the Dolce & Gabbana brouhaha that caused such a fiery fight between them on The Kardashians Season 4, the jeans incident seems to be water under the bridge, as Kim told Sarah Paulson:

In her later life [she] went to therapy and apologized. Like a few years ago.

I mean, it makes sense that Kourtney Kardashian wouldn’t still be upset that Kim raided her closet, especially since she’s admitted how much she loves to steal husband Travis Barker’s clothes. Since Kourtney “doesn’t do outfits” anymore, one has to wonder if her whole wardrobe is now open to her sister? Somehow, I doubt that.

You can see more of the sibling rivalry between Kim and Kourtney on The Kardashians, whose first seven seasons are streaming with a Hulu subscription as we await news on if/when Season 8 will hit the 2026 TV premiere schedule.