Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Has Beef With Kris Jenner, And Scott Disick Is Involved
This rumored feud as been building up for a while.
There is drama swirling around the Kardashian family, or maybe "within" the family is the best way to put it. Kourtney Kardashian has been openly distancing herself from the family for a while now, leaning into a more “grounded” lifestyle, but it seems like there may me other reasons the Lemme founder is not hanging around her family as much, and it allegedly has to do with her ex-partner Scott Disick being extremely involved with the family, and Kris Jenner’s sensitivity to Disick.
In a recent article published by InTouch Magazine, the magazine claims that Kourtney has been trying to convince her mother to limit Scott’s access to the family, and he is actually a negative presence for all of them. The Kardashian family have always been open to Scott and included him in family gatherings, which is why Kourtney is seemingly trying to change that. The source told the magazine:
After Kourtney and Scott Disick split for good back in 2015 after almost a nine year on-again, off-again relationship. The two share three children together, Mason (age 16), Penelope (age 13) and Reign (age 11), which is a big part of the reason the Kardashian family has been so welcoming towards Disick. Also, after almost a decade of Scott being around all the time and becoming such a big part of the family, as well as the show, the family has gotten quite close to Scott, especially Kris and Khloe, who have been vocally supportive of his recent weight loss.
Kourtney however seems to really be settling into her new life with Travis Barker, and is allegedly trying to cut Disick out. The magazine claims this all came to a head this Father’s Day when Kourtney decided to ignore him, which didn’t go over well with the rest of the family.
If this is all to be believed, I can’t imagine Disick is happy about it. The reality star had a hard time when Kourtney and Travis Barker got together in 2021. He also openly had an even harder time processing the situation when Kourtney and Barker eventually got engaged. If there is potentially a rift between the two, it’s a pretty big departure from the co-parenting relationship the two had for years, and the magazine alleges that the kids are being caught in the middle.
There are always rumors about fighting between the Kardashian clan, especially as Kourtney has been openly trying to pursue a different lifestyle with her new family. However if this is true, I hope it is resolved soon, especially if the kids are involved. Unfortunately for Kourtney, Disick has strong bonds with the Kardashians, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. They are pretty loyal, even after relationships end, and Disick being the father to three of the children adds another layer to the bond.
We’ll have to see if these rumors of a rift have any truth when season 8 of The Kardashians airs sometime this year. In the meantime, you can check out season 7 of The Kardashians, which is available to stream now with a Hulu subscription. For more information on other shows streaming later this year, make sure to check out our 2026 TV premiere schedule.
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