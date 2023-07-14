The Kardashian-Jenner Family Tree Complete Guide

Even those who don’t keep up with every headline or social media post in pop culture are aware of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Momager Kris Jenner has helped her six children parlay their reality TV show into booming careers and hundreds of millions of social media followers . The next generation looks like it will be just as strong, too, so with this ever-growing brood, it’s only natural that one could forget who’s who and which sibling has what children, etc.

Whether you’re new to the family’s dynamics or just can’t remember who’s given Kris the most grandchildren, I am here to help. Below I’ll break down the entire Kardashian and Jenner family tree for a complete guide to the dynasty.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Kris Jenner

Of course we have to start with the matriarch, Kris Jenner , though it’s worth noting that her mother, M.J. Campbell, has appeared a number of times on both Keeping Up with the Kardashians and their current reality show, The Kardashians (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ).

Kris Jenner (née Houghton) married Robert Kardashian in 1978, and they went on to have four children together: Kourtney (1979), Kim (1980), Khloé (1984), and Rob (1987). The couple divorced in 1991 — just a month before she was married to Caitlyn Jenner. Robert died of cancer in 2003.

In April 1991, Kris married Olympic gold medal-winner Caitlyn, before her transition, and they had two children together: Kendall (1995) and Kylie (1997). Caitlyn also has four children from previous marriages: Burt, Cassandra, Brandon and Brody. Kris and Caitlyn were married for 22 years before separating in 2013, and their divorce became final in 2015 — the same year Caitlyn came out as transgender.

Kris’s current partner is Corey Gamble, who she’s been dating since 2014.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Kourtney Kardashian Barker

As the oldest of Kris’ progeny, Kourtney Kardashian was 28 years old before the family found fame on the E! reality show in 2007. She was dating Scott Disick at the time, and they continued to have an on-off relationship until July 2015, when they broke up for good. Their partnership resulted in three children: Mason (2009), Penelope (2012) and Reign (2014).

In 2021 the founder of Poosh and Lemme took her longtime friendship with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker to a new level, and the couple were married in a trio of wedding ceremonies in 2022. She took his last name, becoming Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and the couple announced in June 2023 that they are expecting a baby boy. Travis also has son Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Kim Kardashian

The biggest name in the reality TV royal family is Kim Kardashian , who rose to fame after a sex tape between her and then-boyfriend Ray J was leaked ahead of the premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. She has been married and divorced three times, to Damon Thomas (2000; filed for divorce in 2003), Kris Humphries (2013-2015; separated after 72 days), and Kanye West.

Kim began dating West in 2012, getting married in Italy two years later, following the birth of their daughter North in 2013. The couple went on to have three more children: son Saint (2015), daughter Chicago (2018) and son Psalm (2019), before she filed for divorce in 2021. She dated Pete Davidson for nine months amidst her divorce proceedings, but has been single since that relationship ended in summer 2022.

(Image credit: E!)

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian got married to Lamar Odom in 2009, just one month after meeting him. She filed for divorce four years later due to her husband’s struggles with drugs and sex addiction, and while the proceedings were paused so she could make medical decisions for him after he overdosed at a Las Vegas brothel , the marriage officially ended in December 2016.

THE NEXT GENERATION (Image credit: Hulu) Mason Disick (b. 2009)

Penelope Disick (2012)

North West (2013)

Reign Disick (2014)

Saint West (2015)

Dream Kardashian (2016)

Chicago West (2018)

Stormi Webster (2018)

True Thompson (2018)

Psalm West (2019)

Aire Webster (2022)

Tatum Thompson (2022)

Baby Boy Barker (TBD)

Just months before that was resolved, in September 2016, she began dating another NBA player, Tristan Thompson. They revealed a year later that they were expecting their first child. Days before Khloé gave birth to daughter True in April 2018, reports surfaced of Thompson cheating with several women . The couple didn’t break up at the time, but they did split after reports in February 2019 that he had kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods .

During COVID, Khloé and Thompson reconciled and secretly conceived another baby via surrogate in late 2021, but in a cruel repeat of history, just days after they found out Baby No. 2 was on the way , news broke that the NBA player had fathered another child , and she ended the relationship again. They welcomed son Tatum in July 2022, and they supposedly remain broken up, although rumors are constantly swirling that they are dating again .

(Image credit: E!)

Rob Kardashian

Kris' lone son, Rob Kardashian, doesn’t appear on the family’s reality show anymore, but he was a fixture on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and some of its spinoffs. In January 2016 he began dating Blac Chyna — who shared a son with Tyga, Kylie’s boyfriend at the time — and within a few months, they were engaged and expecting a child of their own. Their daughter, Dream, was born in November of that year.

The couple’s relationship took a turn after that, and the wedding was officially called off in February 2017. Their co-parenting journey has been filled with ups and downs that have included revenge porn accusations and a $108 million defamation lawsuit against multiple members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner — the oldest of Kris' two daughters with Caitlyn — is the only one of her parents’ combined 10 children without a child of their own (Brody Jenner is expecting his first baby, a girl, with girlfriend Tia Blanco, in summer 2023). Kendall is one of the more private members of her family, so we’re not expecting to see Bad Bunny on The Kardashians anytime soon. Rumors have been spreading about the model and the Puerto Rican rapper since February 2023, after she ended her two-year relationship with Devin Booker late last year.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Kylie Jenner

Rounding out the KarJenner crew is makeup mogul Kylie Jenner , who has the most Instagram followers of anyone in her family (her 397 million followers beats Kim’s total by more than 30 million). The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares two children with Travis Scott — Stormi, who was born in 2018, and Aire, whose name was changed from Wolf shortly after his birth in 2022. Jenner and Scott started dating in 2017 and had an on-off thing going until they confirmed in January 2023 that they had broken up, seemingly for good.

So there you have it — this is how all of the dots are connected in the expansive Kardashian-Jenner family tree. We’ll have to see if Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s impending bundle of joy is the caboose for the next generation, and until that reality show inevitably becomes its own thing, we’ll continue to catch The Kardashians on Hulu each Thursday.