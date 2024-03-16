'It's A Lose-Lose': KSI Gets Real About Why He Thinks Jake Paul Fighting Mike Tyson Is A Terrible Idea

Jake Paul made his name as a YouTuber – like his older brother, Logan Paul – but he’s also carved out a space for himself as a boxer. Thus far, Paul’s boxing career has been filled with interesting moments, and he’s now about to take on someone who might actually be his greatest opponent yet. The 27-year-old media personality is set to face 57-year-old Mike Tyson in the ring for a special event that’ll be available to Netflix subscribers . The upcoming bout is already being discussed by analysts and veterans of the sport including KSI. The influencer and professional fighter shared some honest thoughts on the fight, specifically why he thinks it’s a terrible idea for Paul to face off with Tyson.

30-year-old KSI has been in his fair share of professional fights and has even come to blows with Logan Paul in the ring. The YouTuber – whose real name is Olajide Olatunji – believes this will be “a lose-lose situation” for Jake. Olatunji is of the opinion that if Paul is to beat Mike Tyson, then he’ll simply become the fighter known for beating up older fighters. And, should he lose, then it could damage his reputation arguably even more so. In Olantuji’s exact words:

I just feel Jake’s legacy will be, ‘He can knock out old people.’ I think it’s super sad. I don’t know why Jake took it. It’s a lose-lose. If he knocks out Mike Tyson, and he’s beaten an OAP. Old age pension. He’s 57. Mike Tyson is 57-years-old. Yes, in his prime, this would have been crazy, but now, it’s just sad. There’s going to be so many people watching. Millions and millions. Everyone is going to know him as a guy that knocked out an old Mike Tyson.

He did make an interesting point while speaking with the media (via FanNation’s Boxing site). That 31-year age gap between the two combatants is something that shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s also fair to say that up to this point, Jake Paul has fought quite a few people who are notably older than him, including Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and even NBA veteran Nate Robinson. So there is indeed a chance that some could take issue with the fact that Paul continues to take on older opponents. And, with that, some might become resentful of the fact that he continues to beat men who are no longer in their primes.

In fairness though, one should point out that Mike Tyson is still in relatively good shape, considering his age. He may not be the “Iron Mike” of old, but he definitely still seems to hit hard. Amid his preparation for his latest fight, Tyson released a training video and, if you ask me, he doesn’t exactly look like a slouch. Check it out for yourself:

Internet users had varied thoughts on Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s fight when it was announced earlier this month. Fans hit both of the athletes with a number of jokes. Since then, Paul has already begun trolling Tyson himself (and some would say that’s a mistake). Ironically, Paul compared himself to Tyson and the late Muhammed Ali while hyping himself up back in 2021.

Whether he actually has what it takes to best one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time remains to be seen. After hearing KSI’s thoughts, I’m definitely fascinated as to how the public will respond to a loss or win on the Bizaardvark alum’s part. Whatever the case, I just think we’ll all want to have our popcorn ready so that we can watch the sparks fly in the ring.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will proceed at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20 and will be available to stream globally on Netflix.