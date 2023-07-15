L.A. Law's Blair Underwood talked about his early Hollywood career as a Black actor and meeting Sidney Poitier.
L.A. Law alum Blair Underwood spoke about meeting Sidney Poitier early in his career.
L.A. Law alum Blair Underwood has been a Hollywood staple for over four decades. Having started his career in the 1980s, Underwood has experienced distinct phases as a Black actor. The TV and film star opened up about his early Hollywood career and meeting Oscar winner Sidney Poitier.
Many know Underwood for his memorable role as the smooth-talking Jonathan Rollins on seven seasons of L.A. Law. However, before that role, he made his Hollywood debut in the cult classic Krush Groove. While his early roles were positive examples of Black representation, the Emmy winner opened up to the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast about the limited roles Black actors (outside of Denzel Washington and Eddie Murphy) were offered during the 1980s. Underwood said:
The rarity of seeing Black faces on the screen as well as stereotypical roles didn’t offer too much variety for Black TV viewers. Underwood saw those scenarios play out in real-time. During the 1980s, he and Denzel Washington were considered prime examples of Black male representation on TV and in film as they received praise and accolades for their work.
These problems appeared to extend into the 1990s as well. Blair Underwood recalled every Black actor and actress in Hollywood (no matter name recognition or skill level) auditioning for the same roles. Compared to his peers, the The New Adventures of Old Christine star admitted to having it easy due to his first two roles, saying:
The In Treatment star managed to become TV’s answer to Washington at the time. Finding his lane allowed Underwood to balance the roles he secured on both TV and film. He opened up about how he developed that attitude from another Hollywood figure.
This seemed to work for Blair Underwood given the diverse roles he’s played on TV. He’s gotten into his independent streak in recent years as a producer, including the scrapped L.A. Law reboot, as reported by Deadline.
While the Jonathan Rollins actor has become accustomed to the Hollywood machine, joining L.A. Law during Season 2 was overwhelming for him. After his first promotional run for the NBC legal drama, Underwood got quite a surprise on his return flight to Los Angeles with a special seatmate. The Hollywood veteran said:
Blair Underwood was still a college student while starring in the Emmy-winning drama. At the time, he was preparing to complete his final thesis about working in Hollywood. Things shifted upon sitting next to Poitier, who passed away at age 94 in 2022. He revealed how the Oscar winner became the subject of his college thesis.
Sitting next to Sidney Poitier wasn’t just about getting his thesis completed. Underwood seized the opportunity to ask Poitier about managing the stress of fame and success in Hollywood. At the time, the L.A. Law star was facing pressure from all sides as a young star after landing the coveted TV role. He recalled the story Poitier relayed to him about one of his best films, The Defiant Ones:
Blair Underwood took Sidney Poitier’s advice to heart as shown by Underwood’s decades-long career. The Quantico alum has been busy in recent years, popping up in several TV projects, including the recently-concluded Your Honor. He will be seen next in the series Three Women on Starz. A release date hasn’t been announced yet so check out our 2023 TV schedule for updates. In the meantime, you can revisit his time on L.A. Law by buying every season on DVD.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
