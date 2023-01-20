Lacey Chabert And Wedding Veil Journey Co-Stars Shared Beautiful BTS Footage, But Barely Showed The One Thing Fans Really Want

One of the many intriguing changes that have been taking place with the dozens of rewarding Hallmark films that release yearly has involved the enchanting Wedding Veil franchise , which debuted in early 2022. For the first time, the movie series brought together three Hallmark stars (Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser) for movies that focus both on strong female friendships and falling in love. Now, right before the sixth film debuts, the stars have shared beautiful behind the scenes footage from filming, but barely showed something that fans would really want to see!

What Did Lacey Chabert And Her Wedding Veil Journey Co-Stars Share From Filming?

This franchise was such a hit for the network after the first trilogy aired last year that it was decided that they should deliver more of these stories to viewers. It was just a couple of weeks ago that the first movie of the new trilogy, The Wedding Veil Expectations , hit the channel, and now The Wedding Veil Journey will debut on January 21 as one of the upcoming Hallmark movies .

And, the three stars, along with Victor Webster, who stars alongside Sweeney in the new film, have all shared some gorgeous photos and videos from behind the scenes as the cast and crew filmed in Greece, with one of Chabert’s Instagram posts giving special props to the costume designer who keeps them all in great clothes for each movie:

A post shared by Lacey Chabert (@thereallacey)

Reeser also put the spotlight on the clothes while basking in the sunshine as she wore one of the many gorgeous outfits her Emma will sport in the new film. And, it’s hard to tell if you should look at all the detail on the dress, or stare at the amazing locale in her Instagram shots:

A post shared by Autumn Reeser (@autumn_reeser)

Sweeney also shared some of her time in Greece, with an Instagram photo of her lounging by the beautiful coastline , but her on-screen husband, Webster, showed what I think Hallmark fans everywhere really want to see. Be sure to scroll through to the last two videos in his post !

A post shared by VICTOR WEBSTER (@iamvictorwebster)

That’s right, guys. One of the areas in Greece where they filmed this movie was filled with cats, which the stars spoke about during a live Q&A for the film. And, I think long-time Hallmark fans will know why that might matter to those who love the network.

While the channel has been implementing some much needed changes that have led to more stories centered on a greater diversity of lead characters (including its first gay-led romance, The Holiday Sitter , just last year), there is at least one major change that actually annoyed lots of viewers. It was in early February 2022 that the channel announced that it would no longer play host to the Kitten Bowl .

Fans looked forward to the event every year, as it served not only as something else to watch for three hours while the rest of the country was glued to the Super Bowl, but had helped over 75,000 adoptable pets find homes across the eight years it was held. Plus, you know, it was dang cute!

While the Kitten Bowl has now been rebranded as the Great American Rescue Bowl, and will air on February 12 on GAF, we can still watch another wonderful new movie, The Wedding Veil Journey, when it hits Hallmark on Saturday, January 21, at 8 p.m. EST.