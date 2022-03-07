6 Reasons Why Hallmark's The Wedding Veil Trilogy Will Enchant Romance Movie Fans

Hallmark movies have a trusted formula that’s a bit romantic but completely whimsical and lighthearted. This format especially takes the spotlight during the Christmas season. Hallmark Christmas movies have become an annual event for some romance fans and families. They bring in lots of viewers and are becoming classic Christmas movies for some fans. Hallmark is constantly trying to expand the magic of Hallmark movies all year around, especially during other holidays. They may have finally achieved this with The Wedding Veil trilogy.

The Wedding Veil trilogy includes three movies about three friends who met in college and have continued their friendship into adulthood. They meet once a year to go antiquing, and this time, they find a veil that’s believed to help whomever possesses it find their true love. Each of The Wedding Veil trilogy films follow one of the friends on a journey that leads to love. These films were part of Hallmark’s Louvary series, a title given to movies that premiered in February. Like many Hallmark movies, The Wedding Veil trilogy is all about love and romance, but it has a dash more of enchantment and sincerity to delight romance fans everywhere.

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

The Wedding Veil Trilogy Stars Some Of Hallmark's Biggest Stars

If I had to make an educated guess why Hallmark movie fans were drawn to The Wedding Veil trilogy, I would guess because it stars Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney - three of Hallmark’s biggest names. Reeser and Chabert are also two of the actors to appear in the most Hallmark movies. These are three actresses that Hallmark fans can depend on to deliver engaging performances. They were also paired in these films with equally appealing male leads.

Kevin McGarry starred in The Wedding Veil, and Hallmark fans may already love him from previous Hallmark movies and When Calls the Heart, especially if you’re team Nathan. Victor Webster is no stranger to Hallmark movies, and while Paolo Bernardini may be new to this world, we would love to see him in more Hallmark films. Many of the leads in The Wedding Veil trilogy are Hallmark stars that fans love to watch and look forward to watching their next projects.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

The Movies Feature Three Distinct Love Stories

The Wedding Veil trilogy makes each movie feel fresh and new by giving each of the main characters, Tracy (Alison Sweeney), Avery (Lacey Chabert), and Emma (Autumn Reeser), their own love story and journey. Avery is a hopeless romantic who finds love but a misunderstanding keeps them apart; Emma recently went through a breakup and doesn’t think she’s ready for love again, but Italy and a suave Italian could change her mind; and Tracy doesn’t quite believe in the power of the veil, but a chef gives her a taste of something magical and real.

Because The Wedding Veil trilogy was planned as such from the start, it never feels repetitive. Emma, Tracy, and Avery are very different women with different lifestyles and beliefs, and Hallmark reflects that with their different suitors and how they find love. It makes the films more universal to appeal to many different women. You may not see yourself in Avery, but realize you share some similarities with Tracy or Emma.

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

The Wedding Veil Trilogy Is As Much About Friendship As It Is About Romance

Hallmark movies often teach valuable lessons , but one of the most important lessons in The Wedding Veil trilogy is the power of friendship. Avery, Emma, and Tracy managed to maintain their friendship many years after college. The wedding veil also seems to make them even closer.

Because of it, they see each other more often and check in with each other more. Romance is great, but having true, dependable friends can sometimes be even better. With The Wedding Veil trilogy, these characters get to have both: a great love story and an unbreakable friendship bond. These Hallmark movies help showcase the value and need for both.

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

It Showcases Three Very Successful Women Finding Love

Emma, Avery, and Tracy also are very career oriented, and that’s kind of how they all meet their love interests. They also all have different careers and are very successful at them. In many ways, these feel-good Hallmark movies have very empowering messages. They show women who don’t necessarily need men to be happy, because they already have fulfilling careers, great friends, and a loving family, but romance just adds to their already rich lives.

I believe showing that there is more to Avery, Emma, and Tracy than their romances sends a great message to young women and girls because it shows love and romance can be the cherry on top of the ice cream sundae of life; it doesn’t have to be every part of it.

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

It Has A Captivating Mystery Involving A Veil

The Wedding Veil trilogy goes into mystery territory when Emma, Avery, and Tracy try to trace the history of the veil. This storyline especially plays out in the second movie in the trilogy, The Wedding Veil Unveiled. The mystery involves lost lovers, marrying wealth for the sake of the family, and a secret child. The backstory of the wedding veil seems like some Victorian or gothic fiction that we would love to read. This backstory may just give Catherine and Heathcliff a run for their money in the intense and tragic love story department.

Some of the wedding veil’s backstory was left a mystery, and we would love to learn more.

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

The Story Of The Wedding Veil Could Continue In Future Hallmark Movies

Hallmark did a very good job of leaving the door open for more potential The Wedding Veil movies. The backstory surrounding the wedding veil could easily become a movie - though it doesn’t sound like it would have the same Hallmark happy ending . However, even if it doesn’t follow the original wedding veil story, it could take Hallmark more into the realm of historical fiction and show stories involving the veil that came before Emma, Avery, and Tracy.

It could also showcase women or men who inherit the veil after those currently in possession of it. The door is now wide open to create a whole Wedding Veil film franchise. If Hallmark decides to make more of these movies, hopefully they’re able to be released sooner than the original trilogy. We want to return to this world ASAP!

The Wedding Veil trilogy is currently all available on-demand to Hallmark channel subscribers. These are three heartwarming romantic films that follow the format of many Hallmark movies, but also add some fresh twists that will enchant and excite new, returning, and dedicated Hallmark movie fans.