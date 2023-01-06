The Wedding Veil Expectations: What To Know Before You Watch Hallmark's Next Franchise Film

In early 2022, those who look forward to all of the upcoming Hallmark movies were given a rare treat, when the network debuted The Wedding Veil. The film was the first of its kind for the happy ending-focused channel , as it brought together three actresses who’ve become well known for their movies on the channel ( Mean Girls cast member Lacey Chabert, Entourage’s Autumn Reeser, and longtime Days of Our Lives star Alison Sweeney) to star in the first part of a trilogy that focused on each of their characters finding love amid their long-standing friendship with each other.

The movies (which all debuted in the first two months of the year) enchanted many viewers , to the point where Hallmark was convinced to carry on the stories with a brand new trilogy that will give fans more of Avery, Emma, and Tracy as their romances grow. The Wedding Veil Expectations is the next film in the franchise, and to help you prepare for its 2023 TV schedule premiere on January 7, 8 p.m. EST, we’ve got a list of things you should know before checking it out. Let’s go!

The Wedding Veil Began Avery And Peter’s Love Story

The movie that started it all focused on longtime best buds Avery (Chabert), Emma (Reeser), and Tracy (Sweeney), as they take one of their yearly antiquing trips to relax and catch up on each other’s busy lives. While shopping in San Fransisco, they find a wedding veil that’s said to bring true love to anyone who owns it, so Avery convinces her friends to buy it with her and pass it between them, as a test to see if the legend is true.

The next day, Avery (who’s taken possession of the veil first) meets Peter ( recently engaged When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry ) at the hotel, with whom she shares a connection. After a coincidence brings them back together in Boston, the two work on restoring a centuries old painting for Avery’s gallery, eventually fall in love despite adorable misunderstandings, and marry.

The Wedding Veil Expectations Continues Their Story

We’ll meet up with Avery and Peter again in the new movie, which will find the two happily married, but dealing with some stress. The couple is in the middle of rehabbing an old home they’ve bought recently, which is turning out to be a much more laborious process than they’d imagined. On top of that, their family is about to grow, but Avery is trying to find the right moment to spring the exciting news on Peter. Chabert said of the film in a Facebook Live :

My favorite thing about this one is, typically these movies end with a kiss or the couple getting married, and everyone goes, ‘What now? I want to see their relationship while they’re in love.’ And we finally get to do that.

The franchise is now giving us another first, as we’ve never followed a Hallmark couple after their marriage before!

This Is The Fourth Film In The Wedding Veil Franchise

As noted, this movie series began in 2022 with three films (The Wedding Veil - which followed Avery and Peter, The Wedding Veil Unveiled - Emma and Paolo's story, and The Wedding Veil Legacy - Tracy and Nick's romance), making The Wedding Veil Expectations the fourth rewarding romance in the franchise.

There Will Be Two More Wedding Veil Franchise Films Airing In January 2023

If you’re already a big fan of this film series, and want to know what happened to Emma and Tracy after the seemingly magical item also brought their forever loves into their lives, never fear! There will be two more movies airing in January which will gift fans with those answers. The following Saturdays, January 14 and 21, will see the respective debuts of The Wedding Veil Inspiration (Emma and Paolo’s continuation) and The Wedding Veil Journey (Tracy and Nick’s continuation), which will both air at 8 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, you can watch the full original trilogy on Hallmark, when it airs on Saturday, January 7, starting at 2 p.m. EST. The three films will play back-to-back, and lead into the debut of The Wedding Veil Expectations.