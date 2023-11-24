After Lacey Chabert’s Merry Scottish Christmas Movie Had A Surprise Cameo, The Two Hallmark Co-Stars Shared A Sweet Exchange

Lacey Chabert continues to rule Christmas on Hallmark. The actress is doing a holiday double-header as part of Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas lineup. The latest flick, A Merry Scottish Christmas, included a reunion with Party of Five co-star Scott Wolf, as the two once again played brother and sister. However, that reunion was not the only one, as A Merry Scottish Christmas saw Will Kemp make a surprise cameo, and he and Chabert shared a sweet exchange.

Kemp portrayed a local dance champion named Thomas, who is at a party that siblings Lindsey (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) are invited to. Not only that, but Lindsey also asks Thomas if she knows him, and she later tells him that she only knows how to dance the waltz or tango. It’s a fun nod to their movies The Dancing Detective and A Christmas Waltz, and it was enough to make any Hallmark fan smile. Kemp shared BTS photos on Instagram from his time on A Merry Scottish Christmas with his former leading lady, and he noted that it’s always “a pleasure to be reunited” with her. He also congratulated the rest of the cast and crew on a job well done:

A post shared by Will Kemp (@iamwillkemp) A photo posted by on

Chabert reposted the story on her own Instagram and commented “Surprise!” It was definitely a nice surprise, and it shows how close the two of them are. Considering they’ve starred in three Hallmark movies together over the last four years, it’s not so shocking that this happened though. It’s a good thing that while many Hallmark stars have moved to GAC, there are two that don’t plan on leaving any time soon.

Kemp and Chabert’s most recent movie together was The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango (which she shared adorable BTS of) for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, but they also starred in 2020’s Christmas Waltz and 2019’s Love, Romance & Chocolate. As of now, it doesn’t seem like they will be doing another movie together any time soon, but at the very least, we have this surprise cameo. Who knows? Maybe Chabert will make a surprise cameo in Kemp’s upcoming A Not So Royal Christmas on December 2. That would only be fair.

Hallmark is cranking out 40 Christmas films this year, so even if Will Kemp and Lacey Chabert don’t reunite again, there is something worth watching for everyone. Chabert is also gearing up for the sequel to last year’s Haul Out the Holly, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up. Maybe there will even be yet another surprise, but fans will just have to tune in on Saturday, November 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark to see what happens.

Whether or not Chabert and Kemp will star in another movie together is unknown, but it’s likely their brief reunion in A Merry Scottish Christmas won’t be the last. Fans should take a look at the upcoming Hallmark movies to see what will be coming soon. There could always be a new movie from them in the future, and viewers will just have to be patient.