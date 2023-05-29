Lacey Chabert Shared New BTS Footage From Hallmark's The Dancing Detective And I Am Smitten

It’s no secret that Lacey Chabert is reuniting with her The Christmas Waltz co-star Will Kemp, this time for one of Hallmark’s popular murder mysteries. The new flick The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango hits the 2023 TV schedule this week. Now we’re getting some new BTS footage from the film and I cannot wait for the two lovely actors to reunite. In fact, I’m totally smitten with their onscreen chemistry.

Leading up to release of the upcoming Hallmark movie , Chabert has been extremely generous with sharing the adventure that was creating the flick for the small screen. It actually filmed in Malta, and she previously showed off the stunning views from The Dancing Detective set. Now, she’s back with another behind-the-scenes look, and this one shows off the light-footed dancing we already know the two leads can pull off.

The black-and-white footage also lends an aura of romance and the actress further revealed it was one of her favorite scenes to film. I personally can't wait. There are a lot of onscreen couples whose chemistry shines on Hallmark, but there's a reason fans are so smitten with the idea of these two leads teaming up again. Their first film Christmas Waltz was practically perfect, and I'm smitten with what I've seen from the detective mystery so far.

The Dancing Detective will follow Will Kemp and Lacey Chabert as a dancer and a detective, respectively. In the film, a CEO will be murdered just before a “high stakes” ballroom competition. Chabert’s character Detective Constance Bailey will go undercover where she will be paired with an actual British dance champ in Kemp’s Sebastian Moore. The two will tiptoe around, will hopefully solve the mystery in an en pointe manner, and will presumably dance around some feelings for one another in the process.

While the general recipe for this film is different than the onscreen couple’s previous venture, it does have some similarities to Christmas Waltz, given in the holiday film the actress was the novice dancer too, and was working on her form. There will be some differences, though, and I’m not just talking about the fact that murder will be afoot. In addition, a lot of times Hallmark Movies and Mysteries sets these murder plots up like franchises and at least 3-4 films will be created before the franchise wraps (though admittedly some murder franchises get canceled unexpectedly). This means the romance component will likely be more of a slow burn in this movie than in their last venture, just in case there's more to come.

No word yet on another reunion between the two actors, but there’s still a lot to get excited about whether or not a sequel comes to pass. Did I mention the views? The flick filmed in Malta, people, what’s not to like here?! You’ll be able to see for yourself when The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango airs on Hallmark on Friday, June 2nd at 9 p.m. ET.