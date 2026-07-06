Netflix Doesn't Get Why Users Keep Abandoning Shows, But The Internet Knows Why

Netflix has spent years training viewers to binge a season in one weekend , move on to the next shiny thing and maybe remember the show again when a new season appears sometime around the next presidential election. Now, though, the streamers is reportedly trying to figure out why so many users are not coming back for Season 2. Well, the internet seems to have a pretty good idea of what is going on.

Netflix is seeing steep audience drop-offs for several returning shows. Though production on Season 3 of One Piece 's live-action series is underway, the series reportedly lost more than 30% of its audience from Season 2, while the messy Season 2 of Beef dropped more than 70%. The Night Agent reportedly lost 50% of its audience in Season 2, then another 35% in Season 3. According to a recent Bloomberg report, those figures were measured across the first four weeks of release. So, what does this mean? Let’s take a look at Netflix streaming stats.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Breaking Down Netflix’s Stats

The second-season slump is one piece of a bigger problem. Netflix had only two massive hits in the first five months of 2026: His & Hers and Bridgerton Season 4 . After Bridgerton, the streamer reportedly went about four months without a major hit, even though returning shows like Beef and One Piece were supposed to help carry their streaming schedule . The Boroughs also did reasonably well, but was cancelled, so it couldn't have done that well.

Let’s be clear, Netflix still dominates streaming, so betting against the platform has historically been a good way to wind up looking silly. Yet, returning shows are losing half their audience, and in some cases much more, and it suggests viewers are not treating these series like long-term commitments. It's showing up in the stock numbers.

The outlet also noted that Netflix leaders Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have dismissed concerns about why shows aren't popping like they used to, even as the company has added live sports, podcasts and other programming to address slower growth. The head honchos may not want to call it an engagement problem, but viewers online seem very comfortable doing exactly that.