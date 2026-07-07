Owner Personally Delivered Pizza To Taylor And Travis’ Wedding (And I Bet They Snooped)

Details continue to come out about everything that went down July 3 when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got “JUST&T MARRIED” at Madison Square Garden. We know officiant Adam Sandler’s advice to the couple, we know that another one of Matty Healy’s exes was in the building, and now we also know a little more about the food situation for the 1,000 guests at the celebrity wedding of the year. Apparently the owner of a local pizza place delivered some pies to the venue, and let’s be real — he definitely snooped around, right?

Multiple food stations were set up for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding guests, in addition to a reportedly late-night order made to Mama’s TOO! Pizzeria. Around 100 pizzas were allegedly delivered, US Weekly reports, with a sampling of almost every pie on the Mama’s menu at an estimated cost of around $3,000.

Mama’s TOO! reportedly had all hands on deck to cover the large order, so while this apparently occurred later in the evening, it doesn’t sound like it was sprung on the pizzeria unexpectedly.

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In that case, is it possible that the owner had an opportunity to peek around a bit? I can’t speak for them — and I’m sure they maintained the utmost professionalism — but I would have had trouble not “accidentally” wandering down the wrong hallway, if you know what I mean. There definitely would have been a, “Ma’am, you’re not supposed to be in here,” situation.

Regardless of how the pizza order went down, reports indicate nobody went hungry while celebrating “your English teacher and your gym teacher.” Grub options reportedly included stations serving pasta, sushi, salads, filet mignon, lobster and a variety of Chinese, Italian and American fare. A Krispy Kreme truck was seen arriving at the venue, and TMZ reports there were around 30 different cakes, each topped with a 3D figure of the newlyweds, in addition to several other options to satisfy a sweet tooth.