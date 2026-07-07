Fallout Is Back For Season 3, And That Means New Disgusting Makeup Pics From Walton Goggins

There are a handful of upcoming video game movies and shows in 2026 and beyond that I can’t wait to see, and this includes Fallout. The third season of the hit Prime adaptation will be coming soon, and after the Season 2 finale set up a potential duo, there’s no telling what will be in store. One thing that fans can definitely look forward to is more of Walton Goggins in his seriously disgusting makeup, and he’s sharing the pics to prove it.

Fallout Season 3 has kicked off filming, over a year after Amazon renewed the Emmy-nominated series. To celebrate the start of production, Goggins shared some behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram that sees him in the middle of what is likely a long session in makeup as he turns into Cooper Howard/The Ghoul:

A post shared by Walton Goggins (@waltongogginsbonafide) A photo posted by on

Throughout the first two seasons of Fallout, Goggins shared a handful of photos and videos of him as The Ghoul, and it never gets any less disgusting. He is definitely unrecognizable as the gunslinging bounty hunter/Hollywood actor, and it’s always fun to see just what he has to go through to get into character. Surprisingly, though, he previously shared with CinemaBlend that acting in a power suit is more unpleasant than being in the prosthetics, so he would probably take disgusting over uncomfortable any day.

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Goggins has opened up about his special experience playing The Ghoul and wearing the makeup that takes at least two hours to put on. He seems to be making sure to have fun during the sessions, however, and reminding everyone that the disgusting makeup does indeed take time to perfect. Of course, that’s not all that he wears while on Fallout, so it’s not like he has to be doing the two-hour sessions every single day.

Meanwhile, Fallout hit a major milestone during Season 2, with 100 million people tuning in to at least a few minutes of each episode. This means quite a lot of people have seen Goggins as The Ghoul, and even more will likely tune in to see him as The Ghoul for Season 3. The upcoming season will feature some aspects that gamers will love, and after the twists in Season 2, there is no telling what else will happen. Aside from Goggins’ disgusting Ghoul makeup.

Season 2 of Fallout only ended in February, and filming for Season 3 just started. So it is going to be a while until fans see Walton Goggins suited up in his power suit and The Ghoul makeup. There will also be much more to look forward to in the third season, but the wait will certainly be worth it. For now, fans can watch the first two seasons of Fallout with an Amazon Prime subscription.