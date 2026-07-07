The House Of The Dragon Creator Thinks He Knows Why So Many Game Of Thrones Spinoffs Fail

After Game of Thrones' controversial finale aired, there were a number of spinoffs in active development. Eventually fans returned to Westeros in House of the Dragon (streaming with a HBO Max subscription), as well as this year's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Ryan Condal created HOTD, and recently explained why so many other Westerosi stories have failed over the years.

House of the Dragon Season 3 is here, but there were a number of Game of Thrones projects that never saw the light of day. There was the scrapped show starring Naomi Campbell, the Jon Snow spinoff, and more. During an interview with Syfy, Condal mused about why so many of these shows failed, offering:

It's always a tenuous thing creating the first sequel to a really successful franchise. There were other attempts before us to get things up on their feet that, unfortunately, weren't so successful, because there is a really high bar.

Honestly, he's not wrong. The pressure was on for House of the Dragon to deliver, especially for the fans who didn't love how GOT ended. Luckily Condal and company were able to find the secret sauce, and his spinoff felt like the early days of the flagship series. Plus, who doesn't love seeing all of HOTD's dragons?

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House of the Dragon has already been renewed for Season 4, which is expected to be the final chapter in the Dance of the Dragons. So perhaps more spinoffs will end up being green lit after that show wraps up. Later in the same interview, Condal spoke about how his show miraculously succeeded, offering:

You're threading a needle and a lot of things have to go. You're trying to capture lightning in a bottle in a way. I think we were lucky enough to do that with season one of this show.

More points were made. There was some luck involved but House of the Dragon proved audiences were still invested in the Game of Thrones world. It opened the door for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is far more comedic and pokes fun at the seriousness of its predecessors.

It should be interesting to see what other GOT spinoffs end up coming to HBO as years go by. While the Jon Snow spinoff seems dead for good, and perhaps it's best to follow new stories rather than ones connected to the original series' controversial final season. Clearly the fans are passionate about the stories of Westeros, although Ryan Condal maintains it needs to be the right project given their high expectations.

House of the Dragon airs new episodes Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see how the Game of Thrones franchise continues expanding.