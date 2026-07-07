Why Brad Pitt Is Confident He’ll Reconnect With His Kids Amid Alleged Estrangement, Per An Insider

Brad Pitt’s been making headlines as of late, and it hasn’t been solely due to his work or even his romance with Ines de Ramon. Much has been said about the A-list actor’s relationships with his kids or the purported lack of them. Insiders have alleged that for some time, Pitt has been estranged from the six children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. While it’s been alleged that Pitt fears being cut off from his kids permanently, a new report claims about why he’s now feeling optimistic about a reconciliation.

According to an insider, Pitt (62) has been living by a mantra that’s partially built upon the principles of “patience, resilience and persistence.” It’s for that alleged reason that the source tells In Touch Weekly that the F1 star isn’t worried about remaining disconnected from his kids forever. This unnamed individual also says Pitt has reportedly changed as a person in the aftermath of his divorce from Jolie (51). Apparently, Pitt also feels allegedly feels confident due to his sobriety:

Brad’s really changed on his sobriety journey over the last several years, and he’s taking a mature approach to what kind of future he’s going to have with his kids. He’s always going to pick up the phone if they need something from him and he’s not going to change that policy anytime soon.

The Heart of the Beast star shares Maddox (24) Pax (22) Zahara (21) Shiloh (20) and twins Knox and Vivienne (17) with Jolie. Rumors regarding Pitt’s relationship with his kids have seemingly intensified over the past few years amid his continued legal strife with his ex-wife. In 2021, Jolie also leveled claims against Pitt, as she accused him of physically and verbally abusing her and their children amid a 2016 flight. Pitt, for his part, has since denied the allegations. Now, the source sums up his feelings on his kids as follows:

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He has a different relationship with each of the kids, and even though they’ve all been through some tough times together, he’s always going to be their dad and he wants them to be as proud of him as they are of Angelina.

In recent years, Pitt’s kids have seemingly taken steps to distance themselves from him. Daughter Shiloh filed to drop his surname in 2024 and, more recently, his other daughter, Zahara and brother Maddox have sought to drop the name “Pitt” as well. However, it’s also been reported that Pax Jolie-Pitt still has ties to his dad’s side of the family. There hasn’t been any formal indication that any of the kids are seeking to reach out to their dad but, as for why Pitt thinks he’ll link up with them, the source says:

He knows he’ll eventually have a place in all of their lives again, because he helped raise these kids and turn them into the people they are today. Nobody can take that away from Brad, no matter what is going on with his legal fight with Angelina.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still engaged in a court battle involving the Château Miraval winery and, at this point, it’s unclear as to when or how that situation might be resolved. In the meantime, though, if this insider’s comments are to be believed, it would appear that Pitt won’t stop trying to connect with his kids following some years of reportedly “tough” Father’s Days.