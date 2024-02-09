7 Movies And TV Shows Produced By Barack And Michelle Obama That I Loved (And 1 Reportedly In The Works)

I don’t know about you, but I really miss the Obamas in the White House. And that’s the furthest I’ll go when making a political statement, because this is an entertainment website (where we talk about fictional Black presidents!); not a political website.

That said, just because Barack and Michelle Obama have been out of the White House for several years now, that doesn’t mean that they’ve stayed out of the public eye. Unlike other former presidents who have built houses, or taken up painting, the Obamas have been busy with their company, Higher Ground Productions.

And, being the most diverse presidential family in America’s history, it only makes sense that their production company would be equally diverse. In fact, with Higher Grounds, they even have it in their mission statement that they aim to elevate “new and diverse voices in the entertainment industry.” I’ve sampled many of these “diverse voices,” over the past few years, and here are some of my favorites (with one that is reportedly in the works that I am dying to see).

Rustin

Directed by George C. Wolfe, and starring Chris Rock, Aml Ameen, Audra McDonald, Jeffrey Wright, and an exceptional Colman Domingo in the titular role, Rustin is one of the best Civil Rights movies that I didn’t know I needed. It tells the story of Bayard Rustin, an openly gay Black man in a time when being openly gay (and Black, for that matter) was not only frowned upon, but also seen as being dangerous in this country.

The story concerns how Rustin helped organize the famous March on Washington with Dr. King. But, here’s the thing. Rather than focusing primarily on MLK, which multiple movies have already done, it instead focuses on some of the key players of the movement that you may not have heard of, primarily Bayard Rustin, who I had honestly never heard of before this movie.

What makes this film so special (and highly diverse) is that it doesn’t shy away from the fact that Rustin was both a Black man and a gay man, and both were equally important to him as a human being. I’m really happy that Rustin finally got his time in the spotlight. Now, if only we could get a few long overdue biopics for some other deserving Black figures...Just sayin’.

Leave The World Behind

Based on the novel by Rumaan Alam, directed by Sam Esmail, and starring Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, and Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind has been a really big hit for Netflix.

It might be because this is an apocalyptic movie for our era. Instead of zombies, or some Mad Max-fight over gasoline, we instead get a story about a technological apocalypse. Like, what would happen if all the wi-fi was cut off, or if there was a cyberattack? That’s the kind of drama that we’re dealing with in this psychological thriller. The film feels both prescient, and yet, like a throwback at the same time. It also ratchets up the tension to like 11.

Leave the World Behind actually has me really excited for the future of Higher Ground, as it showcases that the Obamas are not only interested in producing educational content, but also taut thrillers. Because this movie is attached to the Obamas, of course, there are conspiracy theories aplenty. Oh, and if you’re still digesting that ending, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Becoming

I have a copy of Michelle Obama’s memoir, Becoming, in my basement that I’ve been meaning to read, and I will get to it. Someday. But, in the meantime, I’m happy that there was a documentary made about the former First Lady, as this film follows her around on her book tour.

What’s great about this documentary is that it also goes into Michelle Obama’s upbringing, and what made her into the woman that she eventually became (and is still, in a way, becoming). Through interviews, and old footage, we get a glimpse into her world.

Unfortunately, being that this documentary is only about an hour and a half long, it really only goes into so much about her. I guess that’s why I really need to crack open that book, because what we get here is definitely still enticing.

Working: What We Do All Day

Directed by Caroline Suh, this four episode docuseries (narrated by Barack Obama!) features multiple people from all different walks of life discussing what they do on a day-to-day basis. We get people from different industries, such as home care, and a tech company, and we come to understand that even though they are all living very different lives, their jobs somewhat intersect in ways that one probably wouldn’t even imagine.

What’s particularly special about this docuseries is that it feels very here-and-now. We have people worrying about how automation may affect their futures, but also how some people need to actually leave their jobs because the schedule is just too much. It’s both a hopeful, and yet sobering show that has its eyes on the present, but also the immediate future.

Waffles + Mochi

Along with all of the adult content from Higher Ground, they also have some great children’s programs. One of my favorites is Waffles + Mochi, which is an educational/cooking show where its puppet characters go to different parts of the world and sample new kinds of foods.

Michelle Obama herself acts as a sort of host, as her character owns a grocery store, and she sometimes sends Waffles + Mochi out on adventures around the world. It’s a fun, silly show, with one of the weirdest catchphrases — “Listen to your vegetables, and eat your parents!” — that I’ve ever heard, and I love it. And, oh yeah, my kids love it, too!

We The People

Created by Chris Nee (who also created Doc McStuffins), this series is pretty much Schoolhouse Rock!, but for the modern era. We get really short clips about topics such as the First Amendment, taxes, and immigration, all set to catchy tunes.

As a writer who is also a teacher (and if you’re a teacher who’s reading this, then I love you), I now have a great resource when any of my students ask me about topics like the three branches of government, or federal vs. state power. I’m not sure if we’re getting a second season since this series debuted back in 2021, but I sure hope so.

Ada Twist, Scientist

Based on the picture book of the same name, the TV series Ada Twist, Scientist is kind of like Doc McStuffins. But instead of having fantasy elements, such as McStuffins using her imagination to make her toys come to life, this is more focused on scientific solutions, which makes sense, because the TV series is also from Chris Nee, the creator of Doc McStuffins.

There are currently four seasons, and even though my kids of 8 and 7 are a bit too old for it, I recommend it for any parents who have pre-school aged kids.

One That I Can't Wait To Watch - White Mountains

Though there is no official confirmation yet of what is rumored to be titled White Mountains, there is apparently a Netflix film in the works about the first reported alien abduction in America, and I can't WAIT to see it if it turns out to be real.

Based around the accounts of interracial couple, Barney and Betty Hill, the film would hopefully chronicle this bizarre account that took place in 1961, and Higher Grounds has reportedly been in the talks to produce it. Let me tell you. If this movie comes into fruition, and it’s anywhere near as good as Leave the World Behind, then sign me up!

Those are just a few of the shows and movies from Higher Ground Productions, but they have so much more! Check them out if you haven’t already!