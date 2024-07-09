Law And Order And SVU Get Fall Premiere Date From NBC, But Fans Just Want Answers About Chris Meloni's Organized Crime

Just shy of two months after all three of NBC's Law & Order franchise shows aired their season finales in the 2024 TV schedule, the network has announced when to expect the procedurals back on Thursday nights. Well, two of the three, anyway! Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have both received premiere dates for the fall as they return to NBC, but many fans are asking the same question about Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 ahead of its arrival on streaming for Peacock Premium subscribers.

When Law & Order And SVU Return

Both Law & Order and SVU are returning to their usual time slots when the 2024-2025 TV season kicks off in the fall, with Season 24 of the former at 8 p.m. ET and Season 26 of the latter at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays. You can expect the two shows back on NBC starting with their premieres on Thursday, October 3. Law & Order: Organized Crime held the 10 p.m. ET slot on Thursdays for its first four seasons, but Found Season 2 will air after SVU this fall following its harrowing Season 1 finale cliffhanger with Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

As usual for the franchise, neither Law & Order nor SVU ended on a life-or-death cliffhanger with the finales back in May, although I loved how Benson's Special Victims standoff was handled and Baxter's future as the DA was in question when the final credits rolled on L&O. In contrast, Organized Crime did end on more of a classic cliffhanger, so it's no wonder that fans reacted to the fall premiere date news in a certain way.

What About Law & Order: Organized Crime?

The news was announced on the Law & Order Instagram page, including some sweet photos of the SVU and L&O casts to build the hype for new seasons arriving in just over two months. Organized Crime felt conspicuously missing. I'm also not the only one who had Stabler and Co. on the brain when the other two shows had their premiere dates announced, as the comments were full of fans talking about OC. Here's just a sampling:

Law & Order: Organized Crime's rumored move from NBC to become a Peacock original was finally confirmed back in early May, after weeks of fans fretting over why it hadn't been renewed much earlier like Law & Order and SVU. At the time of writing, details about the fifth season are few and far between, and we don't know much more than that the episodes will release on Peacock with Christopher Meloni returning as Detective Stabler and Breaking Bad alum John Shiban returning as showrunner.

For now, check out the post celebrating the premiere dates for the other two Law & Order shows that prompted fans to start chatting about OC!

Hopefully news about the fifth season of Organized Crime will be announced sooner rather than later. In the meantime, you can always watch the first four seasons of OC – as well as all 25 seasons of SVU and nine seasons of L&O – streaming via Peacock.